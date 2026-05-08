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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 8): Metals Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 8): Metals Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

Gold Silver Rate Today Live Updates: Get the updated prices across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Geopolitical tensions increased safe-haven demand for gold.
  • Gold prices rose, nearing resistance levels on MCX.
  • Silver prices also extended gains, showing strong momentum.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday as renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery opened at Rs 1,52,672 per 10 grams, up Rs 411 from the previous close of Rs 1,52,261. Around 12:20 pm, gold was trading Rs 592, or 0.38 per cent, higher at Rs 1,52,853 per 10 grams. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,103, gaining Rs 842 or 0.55 per cent.

Silver prices also extended gains. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery opened at Rs 2,59,999 per kg compared with the previous close of Rs 2,58,540, marking an increase of Rs 1,459 or 0.56 per cent.

At around 12:20 pm, silver was trading Rs 3,126, or 1.21 per cent, higher at Rs 2,61,666 per kg. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,62,723, rising Rs 4,183 or 1.61 per cent during the session.

Commodity market analysts said MCX gold continued to display improving momentum after opening firmly above the Rs 1,52,000 mark. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,53,000 could further strengthen bullish sentiment and potentially push prices towards the Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000 range. Immediate support is seen between Rs 1,52,000 and Rs 1,51,600, while stronger buying interest is expected near Rs 1,50,000.

For silver, analysts noted that prices remained strong after opening with a gap-up above Rs 2,60,000. A decisive breakout above the Rs 2,64,000-Rs 2,66,000 resistance zone could trigger further gains towards Rs 2,72,000-Rs 2,75,000 levels. Support for silver is currently placed around Rs 2,56,000.

In international markets, COMEX gold was trading 0.28 per cent higher at $4,725 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 0.17 per cent to $80.30 per ounce.

The rally in bullion prices followed renewed tensions in West Asia after Iran accused the US of violating the month-long ceasefire agreement. Washington, however, defended its actions as retaliatory following alleged attacks on American naval vessels in the Strait on Thursday.

Iran’s military claimed that US forces struck an Iranian oil tanker, another vessel and civilian locations in the Strait as well as on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire remained in place and that Washington was awaiting Tehran’s response to its latest peace proposal.

Crude oil prices also moved sharply higher amid the geopolitical uncertainty. Brent crude climbed 2.82 per cent to $102.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 4 per cent to trade at $98.64 per barrel.

Also Read : Share Markets In Red As US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Sensex Over 450 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24,200

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 8

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,288

22 Karat- 14,010

18 Karat- 11,466

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,384

22 Karat- 14,102

18 Karat- 11,772

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,268

22 Karat- 13,995

18 Karat- 11,451

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,273 13,995 11,456
Gold Rate in Indore 15,273 13,995 11,456
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,288 14,010 11,466
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,384 14,102 11,772
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,288 14,010 11,466
Gold Rate in Salem 15,384 14,102 11,772
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,268 13,995 11,451
Gold Rate in Patna 15,278 14,000 11,461

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

Also Read : Too Much Money In ELSS, Insurance Or Tax-Savers? Time To Rebalance Your Investments

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 8

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 275 per gram and Rs 275,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Indore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Salem 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 275 275,000
Silver Rate in Patna 275 275,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent rise in gold and silver prices?

Renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals, leading to price increases.

What is the current trading status of gold futures on MCX?

Gold futures for June 5 delivery opened higher and were trading up on Friday, reaching an intraday high above Rs 1,53,000.

How are silver prices performing on MCX?

MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery opened higher and extended gains, trading significantly above the previous close with an intraday high of Rs 2,62,723.

What are the analyst predictions for gold prices?

Analysts suggest that a sustained move above Rs 1,53,000 could strengthen bullish sentiment, potentially pushing prices towards Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000.

What is the current silver price per gram in Delhi?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 275 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Old Price Today 10 April 2026 Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Fall Today Reasons City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi Gold Price Today 17 April 2026 Gold Price Today 8 May 2026
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