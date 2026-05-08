Gold Silver Rate Today (May 8): Metals Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Geopolitical tensions increased safe-haven demand for gold.

Gold prices rose, nearing resistance levels on MCX.

Silver prices also extended gains, showing strong momentum.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Friday as renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran boosted safe-haven demand for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery opened at Rs 1,52,672 per 10 grams, up Rs 411 from the previous close of Rs 1,52,261. Around 12:20 pm, gold was trading Rs 592, or 0.38 per cent, higher at Rs 1,52,853 per 10 grams. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,103, gaining Rs 842 or 0.55 per cent.

Silver prices also extended gains. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery opened at Rs 2,59,999 per kg compared with the previous close of Rs 2,58,540, marking an increase of Rs 1,459 or 0.56 per cent.

At around 12:20 pm, silver was trading Rs 3,126, or 1.21 per cent, higher at Rs 2,61,666 per kg. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,62,723, rising Rs 4,183 or 1.61 per cent during the session.

Commodity market analysts said MCX gold continued to display improving momentum after opening firmly above the Rs 1,52,000 mark. A sustained move beyond Rs 1,53,000 could further strengthen bullish sentiment and potentially push prices towards the Rs 1,55,000-Rs 1,56,000 range. Immediate support is seen between Rs 1,52,000 and Rs 1,51,600, while stronger buying interest is expected near Rs 1,50,000.

For silver, analysts noted that prices remained strong after opening with a gap-up above Rs 2,60,000. A decisive breakout above the Rs 2,64,000-Rs 2,66,000 resistance zone could trigger further gains towards Rs 2,72,000-Rs 2,75,000 levels. Support for silver is currently placed around Rs 2,56,000.

In international markets, COMEX gold was trading 0.28 per cent higher at $4,725 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 0.17 per cent to $80.30 per ounce.

The rally in bullion prices followed renewed tensions in West Asia after Iran accused the US of violating the month-long ceasefire agreement. Washington, however, defended its actions as retaliatory following alleged attacks on American naval vessels in the Strait on Thursday.

Iran’s military claimed that US forces struck an Iranian oil tanker, another vessel and civilian locations in the Strait as well as on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump stated that the ceasefire remained in place and that Washington was awaiting Tehran’s response to its latest peace proposal.

Crude oil prices also moved sharply higher amid the geopolitical uncertainty. Brent crude climbed 2.82 per cent to $102.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 4 per cent to trade at $98.64 per barrel.

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