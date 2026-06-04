Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Silver prices fluctuated significantly, ending 0.24% lower.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged higher on the domestic commodity exchange on Thursday morning, driven by a softer dollar and ongoing tensions in West Asia, as markets kept a close watch on talks around a potential diplomatic deal between the United States and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading at Rs 1,59,052 per 10 grams at 11:28 am, up Rs 533 or 0.35 per cent from the previous close. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500, gaining as much as Rs 981 or 0.61 per cent. It also dipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,58,701, which was still Rs 182 or 0.11 per cent above Wednesday's close.

Silver moved in a wider range. July delivery futures on the MCX hit an intraday high of Rs 2,64,324 per kg, up Rs 1,366 or 0.51 per cent. However, the metal pulled back and was trading at Rs 2,62,317, down Rs 641 or 0.24 per cent during the session. Its intraday low stood at Rs 2,62,081, a fall of Rs 877 or 0.33 per cent. Gold and silver had opened the session at Rs 1,59,366 per 10 grams and Rs 2,63,146 per kg, respectively.

Market analysts said safe-haven demand and geopolitical uncertainty continue to support precious metals, though a sustained breakout above key resistance levels would be needed to strengthen the bullish outlook. They peg resistance for MCX gold in the Rs 1,57,300 to Rs 1,57,400 range, while silver faces resistance near Rs 2,66,000 to Rs 2,67,000.

Investor sentiment remained cautious following recent military developments in the region. The US military said Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional locations were either intercepted or failed.

In the energy market, crude oil prices fell by over 1 per cent. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $96.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.76 per barrel.

Also Read: Will India Scrap The 20% Bond Tax? What Foreign Investors Need To Know

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,626

22 Karat- 14,325

18 Karat- 11,723

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,797

22 Karat- 14,480

18 Karat- 12,160

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Also Read : Tariff Threat On One Side, Trade Breakthrough On The Other: Inside US-India Talks

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities