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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 4): Prices Edge Higher, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 4): Prices Edge Higher, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices edged higher on June 4, supported by a weaker dollar and uncertainty in West Asia. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Silver prices fluctuated significantly, ending 0.24% lower.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged higher on the domestic commodity exchange on Thursday morning, driven by a softer dollar and ongoing tensions in West Asia, as markets kept a close watch on talks around a potential diplomatic deal between the United States and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery were trading at Rs 1,59,052 per 10 grams at 11:28 am, up Rs 533 or 0.35 per cent from the previous close. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,59,500, gaining as much as Rs 981 or 0.61 per cent. It also dipped to an intraday low of Rs 1,58,701, which was still Rs 182 or 0.11 per cent above Wednesday's close.

Silver moved in a wider range. July delivery futures on the MCX hit an intraday high of Rs 2,64,324 per kg, up Rs 1,366 or 0.51 per cent. However, the metal pulled back and was trading at Rs 2,62,317, down Rs 641 or 0.24 per cent during the session. Its intraday low stood at Rs 2,62,081, a fall of Rs 877 or 0.33 per cent. Gold and silver had opened the session at Rs 1,59,366 per 10 grams and Rs 2,63,146 per kg, respectively.

Market analysts said safe-haven demand and geopolitical uncertainty continue to support precious metals, though a sustained breakout above key resistance levels would be needed to strengthen the bullish outlook. They peg resistance for MCX gold in the Rs 1,57,300 to Rs 1,57,400 range, while silver faces resistance near Rs 2,66,000 to Rs 2,67,000.

Investor sentiment remained cautious following recent military developments in the region. The US military said Iranian missile attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional locations were either intercepted or failed.

In the energy market, crude oil prices fell by over 1 per cent. International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $96.50 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.76 per barrel.

Also Read: Will India Scrap The 20% Bond Tax? What Foreign Investors Need To Know

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,626

22 Karat- 14,325

18 Karat- 11,723

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,797

22 Karat- 14,480

18 Karat- 12,160

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,611

22 Karat- 14,310

18 Karat- 11,708

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,611 14,310 11,708
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,616 14,315 11,713
Gold Rate in Indore 15,616 14,315 11,713
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,626 14,325 11,723
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,797 14,480 12,160
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,611 14,310 11,708
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,611 14,310 11,708
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,626 14,325 11,723
Gold Rate in Salem 15,797 14,480 12,160
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,611 14,310 11,708
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,611 14,310 11,708
Gold Rate in Patna 15,616 14,315 11,713

Also Read : Tariff Threat On One Side, Trade Breakthrough On The Other: Inside US-India Talks

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are supporting precious metals according to market analysts?

Safe-haven demand and geopolitical uncertainty support precious metals, analysts say. A sustained breakout above key resistance levels is needed for a stronger bullish outlook.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 4 June 2026
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