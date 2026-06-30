Gold and silver prices are under pressure due to investor caution over developments in West Asia and the evolving outlook for US interest rates.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 30): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices fell on June 30 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices declined Tuesday, reacting to global concerns.
- MCX gold futures dropped 1.37%, while silver fell over 1%.
- Investors remained cautious regarding West Asia and US interest rates.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious over developments in West Asia and the outlook for US interest rates.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 1,952, to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams at around 11:50 am.
At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,41,124 per 10 grams, down more than Rs 1,278, or around 1 per cent. During the session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,501, down Rs 900, or 0.63 per cent.
Silver futures for September delivery also remained weak on the MCX. The contract fell more than 1 per cent, or Rs 2,387, to an intraday low of Rs 2,20,247 per kg.
The white metal was last trading at Rs 2,21,715 per kg, down more than Rs 900, or 0.41 per cent. Earlier in the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,22,293, down Rs 341, or 0.15 per cent.
According to market experts, gold prices continued to face selling pressure as investors assessed the latest developments in West Asia and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.
They said markets are pricing in three rate hikes by the US central bank this year, with the first expected in September. Investors are also waiting for the US monthly employment report for fresh signals on the Fed's policy path.
Analysts said silver's near-term outlook also remains cautious after the metal failed to hold above the Rs 2,22,500 level.
In the international market, COMEX gold traded below the $4,000-an-ounce mark.
COMEX silver, however, gained more than 1 per cent to trade at $59.11.
Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude fell more than 1 per cent to $73.08 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined more than 1 per cent, trading below the $70-a-barrel mark.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 30
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,028
22 Karat- 12,860
18 Karat- 10,525
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,508
22 Karat- 13,299
18 Karat- 11,124
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,013
22 Karat- 12,845
18 Karat- 10,510
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,013
22 Karat- 12,845
18 Karat- 10,510
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,013
22 Karat- 12,845
18 Karat- 10,510
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,013
22 Karat- 12,845
18 Karat- 10,510
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,013
|12,845
|10,510
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,018
|12,850
|10,515
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,018
|12,850
|10,515
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,028
|12,860
|10,525
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,508
|13,299
|11,124
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,013
|12,845
|10,510
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,013
|12,845
|10,510
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,028
|12,860
|10,525
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,508
|13,299
|11,124
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,013
|12,845
|10,510
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,013
|12,845
|10,510
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,018
|12,850
|10,515
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 30
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 244.9 per gram and Rs 244,900 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|244.9
|244,900
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold and silver prices currently experiencing pressure?
How did gold futures perform on the MCX today?
Gold futures for August delivery fell by as much as 1.37%, or Rs 1,952, to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
What is the current silver price in Delhi?
As of June 30, the current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kilogram.
What is influencing the US Federal Reserve's policy path?
Markets are pricing in three rate hikes by the US central bank this year, with the first expected in September. Investors also await the US monthly employment report.