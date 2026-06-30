Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices declined Tuesday, reacting to global concerns.

MCX gold futures dropped 1.37%, while silver fell over 1%.

Investors remained cautious regarding West Asia and US interest rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious over developments in West Asia and the outlook for US interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 1,952, to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams at around 11:50 am.

At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,41,124 per 10 grams, down more than Rs 1,278, or around 1 per cent. During the session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,501, down Rs 900, or 0.63 per cent.

Silver futures for September delivery also remained weak on the MCX. The contract fell more than 1 per cent, or Rs 2,387, to an intraday low of Rs 2,20,247 per kg.

The white metal was last trading at Rs 2,21,715 per kg, down more than Rs 900, or 0.41 per cent. Earlier in the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,22,293, down Rs 341, or 0.15 per cent.

According to market experts, gold prices continued to face selling pressure as investors assessed the latest developments in West Asia and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

They said markets are pricing in three rate hikes by the US central bank this year, with the first expected in September. Investors are also waiting for the US monthly employment report for fresh signals on the Fed's policy path.

Analysts said silver's near-term outlook also remains cautious after the metal failed to hold above the Rs 2,22,500 level.

In the international market, COMEX gold traded below the $4,000-an-ounce mark.

COMEX silver, however, gained more than 1 per cent to trade at $59.11.

Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude fell more than 1 per cent to $73.08 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined more than 1 per cent, trading below the $70-a-barrel mark.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,028

22 Karat- 12,860

18 Karat- 10,525

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,508

22 Karat- 13,299

18 Karat- 11,124

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 244.9 per gram and Rs 244,900 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities