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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 30): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 30): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices fell on June 30 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Akshat Ayush |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices declined Tuesday, reacting to global concerns.
  • MCX gold futures dropped 1.37%, while silver fell over 1%.
  • Investors remained cautious regarding West Asia and US interest rates.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Tuesday as investors stayed cautious over developments in West Asia and the outlook for US interest rates.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 1,952, to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams at around 11:50 am.

At the last count, gold was trading at Rs 1,41,124 per 10 grams, down more than Rs 1,278, or around 1 per cent. During the session, it touched an intraday high of Rs 1,41,501, down Rs 900, or 0.63 per cent.

Silver futures for September delivery also remained weak on the MCX. The contract fell more than 1 per cent, or Rs 2,387, to an intraday low of Rs 2,20,247 per kg.

The white metal was last trading at Rs 2,21,715 per kg, down more than Rs 900, or 0.41 per cent. Earlier in the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 2,22,293, down Rs 341, or 0.15 per cent.

According to market experts, gold prices continued to face selling pressure as investors assessed the latest developments in West Asia and the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

They said markets are pricing in three rate hikes by the US central bank this year, with the first expected in September. Investors are also waiting for the US monthly employment report for fresh signals on the Fed's policy path.

Analysts said silver's near-term outlook also remains cautious after the metal failed to hold above the Rs 2,22,500 level.

In the international market, COMEX gold traded below the $4,000-an-ounce mark.

COMEX silver, however, gained more than 1 per cent to trade at $59.11.

Meanwhile, international benchmark Brent crude fell more than 1 per cent to $73.08 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude also declined more than 1 per cent, trading below the $70-a-barrel mark.

Also Read: How To e-Verify Your Income Tax Return Online? Follow These Simple Steps

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,028

22 Karat- 12,860

18 Karat- 10,525

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,508

22 Karat- 13,299

18 Karat- 11,124

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,013

22 Karat- 12,845

18 Karat- 10,510

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,018 12,850 10,515
Gold Rate in Indore 14,018 12,850 10,515
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,028 12,860 10,525
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,508 13,299 11,124
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,028 12,860 10,525
Gold Rate in Salem 14,508 13,299 11,124
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,013 12,845 10,510
Gold Rate in Patna 14,018 12,850 10,515

Also Read: Government Says 20% Ethanol Blending Is Still An 'Experiment', Supreme Court Told Amid BPCL Case

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 244.9 per gram and Rs 244,900 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 244.9 244,900
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold and silver prices currently experiencing pressure?

Gold and silver prices are under pressure due to investor caution over developments in West Asia and the evolving outlook for US interest rates.

How did gold futures perform on the MCX today?

Gold futures for August delivery fell by as much as 1.37%, or Rs 1,952, to an intraday low of Rs 1,40,450 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

What is the current silver price in Delhi?

As of June 30, the current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kilogram.

What is influencing the US Federal Reserve's policy path?

Markets are pricing in three rate hikes by the US central bank this year, with the first expected in September. Investors also await the US monthly employment report.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today MCX Gold 24K Gold Price 22K Gold Price Gold Rate India Gold Rate June 30 MCX Silver
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