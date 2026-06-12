Gold and silver prices rose sharply due to hopes that a peace deal could be reached in the West Asia conflict. This followed statements by US President Donald Trump.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 12): Prices Gain Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices gained sharply on June 12 as geopolitical tensions eased. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold, silver prices rose sharply over West Asia peace hopes.
- Gold futures surged 1.1%; silver gained 1% despite inflation.
- Trump's Iran peace statement triggered rally, lowering crude oil.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing up to 2 per cent on hopes that a peace deal could be reached in the West Asia conflict.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery jumped as much as 1.11 per cent, or Rs 1,668, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 around 11:30 am. The metal was last trading at Rs 1,49,916, up Rs 948 or 0.66 per cent. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569 during the session. Gold and silver had opened the day at Rs 1,50,595 and Rs 2,42,776, respectively, on the exchange.
Silver also climbed. July futures traded at Rs 2,42,143, up Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,44,817, a gain of 2.15 per cent, and an intraday low of Rs 2,41,601, up Rs 1,948 from the previous close.
The rally came despite a broader rough patch for bullion. Commodity market experts said precious metals had been under pressure and were on course for a second straight weekly fall, weighed down by persistent inflation worries and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.
The rebound was triggered after US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran could reach a peace agreement as early as this weekend. However, gains stayed limited. Iranian officials denied that a final deal had been reached.
Hopes of a diplomatic resolution eased fears over global energy supplies, pulling crude oil prices lower and lifting broader market sentiment, experts said. US crude WTI fell roughly 3 per cent to $85 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to $88.94 per barrel.
In global markets, COMEX gold rose over 2 per cent to $4,203.70 per ounce. COMEX silver gained more than 4 per cent to trade at $66.94.
Traders will now watch for updates on the US-Iran talks and any signals from the Federal Reserve on its next policy move.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 12
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,582
22 Karat- 13,635
18 Karat- 11,153
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,055
22 Karat- 13,800
18 Karat- 11,550
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,858
22 Karat- 13,620
18 Karat- 11,144
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,858
22 Karat- 13,620
18 Karat- 11,144
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,858
22 Karat- 13,620
18 Karat- 11,144
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,858
22 Karat- 13,620
18 Karat- 11,144
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,858
|13,620
|11,144
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,863
|13,625
|11,149
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,863
|13,625
|11,149
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,582
|13,635
|11,153
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,055
|13,800
|11,550
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,858
|13,620
|11,144
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,858
|13,620
|11,144
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,582
|13,635
|11,153
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,055
|13,800
|11,550
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,858
|13,620
|11,144
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,858
|13,620
|11,144
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,863
|13,625
|11,149
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 12
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|265
|265,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices increase on Friday?
How much did gold futures rise on the MCX?
Gold futures for August delivery on the MCX jumped 1.11%, or Rs 1,668, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600.
What factor limited the gains in precious metal prices?
Gains were limited because Iranian officials denied that a final peace deal had been reached, despite earlier statements from US President Donald Trump.