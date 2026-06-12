Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices rose sharply over West Asia peace hopes.

Gold futures surged 1.1%; silver gained 1% despite inflation.

Trump's Iran peace statement triggered rally, lowering crude oil.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing up to 2 per cent on hopes that a peace deal could be reached in the West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery jumped as much as 1.11 per cent, or Rs 1,668, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 around 11:30 am. The metal was last trading at Rs 1,49,916, up Rs 948 or 0.66 per cent. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569 during the session. Gold and silver had opened the day at Rs 1,50,595 and Rs 2,42,776, respectively, on the exchange.

Silver also climbed. July futures traded at Rs 2,42,143, up Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,44,817, a gain of 2.15 per cent, and an intraday low of Rs 2,41,601, up Rs 1,948 from the previous close.

The rally came despite a broader rough patch for bullion. Commodity market experts said precious metals had been under pressure and were on course for a second straight weekly fall, weighed down by persistent inflation worries and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.

The rebound was triggered after US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran could reach a peace agreement as early as this weekend. However, gains stayed limited. Iranian officials denied that a final deal had been reached.

Hopes of a diplomatic resolution eased fears over global energy supplies, pulling crude oil prices lower and lifting broader market sentiment, experts said. US crude WTI fell roughly 3 per cent to $85 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to $88.94 per barrel.

In global markets, COMEX gold rose over 2 per cent to $4,203.70 per ounce. COMEX silver gained more than 4 per cent to trade at $66.94.

Traders will now watch for updates on the US-Iran talks and any signals from the Federal Reserve on its next policy move.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,582

22 Karat- 13,635

18 Karat- 11,153

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,055

22 Karat- 13,800

18 Karat- 11,550

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities