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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 12): Prices Gain Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 12): Prices Gain Nearly 2%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices gained sharply on June 12 as geopolitical tensions eased. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices rose sharply over West Asia peace hopes.
  • Gold futures surged 1.1%; silver gained 1% despite inflation.
  • Trump's Iran peace statement triggered rally, lowering crude oil.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing up to 2 per cent on hopes that a peace deal could be reached in the West Asia conflict.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery jumped as much as 1.11 per cent, or Rs 1,668, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600 around 11:30 am. The metal was last trading at Rs 1,49,916, up Rs 948 or 0.66 per cent. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1,49,569 during the session. Gold and silver had opened the day at Rs 1,50,595 and Rs 2,42,776, respectively, on the exchange.

Silver also climbed. July futures traded at Rs 2,42,143, up Rs 2,490 or 1 per cent. The white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,44,817, a gain of 2.15 per cent, and an intraday low of Rs 2,41,601, up Rs 1,948 from the previous close.

The rally came despite a broader rough patch for bullion. Commodity market experts said precious metals had been under pressure and were on course for a second straight weekly fall, weighed down by persistent inflation worries and growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.

The rebound was triggered after US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran could reach a peace agreement as early as this weekend. However, gains stayed limited. Iranian officials denied that a final deal had been reached.

Hopes of a diplomatic resolution eased fears over global energy supplies, pulling crude oil prices lower and lifting broader market sentiment, experts said. US crude WTI fell roughly 3 per cent to $85 per barrel, while international benchmark Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to $88.94 per barrel.

In global markets, COMEX gold rose over 2 per cent to $4,203.70 per ounce. COMEX silver gained more than 4 per cent to trade at $66.94.

Traders will now watch for updates on the US-Iran talks and any signals from the Federal Reserve on its next policy move.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 12

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,582

22 Karat- 13,635

18 Karat- 11,153

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,055

22 Karat- 13,800

18 Karat- 11,550

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,858

22 Karat- 13,620

18 Karat- 11,144

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,858 13,620 11,144
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,863 13,625 11,149
Gold Rate in Indore 14,863 13,625 11,149
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,582 13,635 11,153
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,055 13,800 11,550
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,858 13,620 11,144
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,858 13,620 11,144
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,582 13,635 11,153
Gold Rate in Salem 15,055 13,800 11,550
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,858 13,620 11,144
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,858 13,620 11,144
Gold Rate in Patna 14,863 13,625 11,149

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 12

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Friday?

Gold and silver prices rose sharply due to hopes that a peace deal could be reached in the West Asia conflict. This followed statements by US President Donald Trump.

How much did gold futures rise on the MCX?

Gold futures for August delivery on the MCX jumped 1.11%, or Rs 1,668, reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,50,600.

What factor limited the gains in precious metal prices?

Gains were limited because Iranian officials denied that a final peace deal had been reached, despite earlier statements from US President Donald Trump.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 12 June 2026
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