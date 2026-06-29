Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices declined Monday due to global sentiment.

MCX gold futures fell 0.48%, silver dipped 0.13% today.

Geopolitical tensions, Fed rate hike expectations drove decline.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Monday, with both precious metals trading in negative territory amid subdued global sentiment. Gold slipped below the Rs 1.44 lakh mark, while silver hovered around Rs 2.23 lakh per kg during early trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,44,180 per 10 grams, marginally above the previous close of Rs 1,44,162. However, selling pressure soon emerged, pushing prices lower.

At around 10 am, gold was trading at Rs 1,43,470 per 10 grams, down Rs 692, or 0.48 per cent, from the previous close. During the session, the yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,44,180 and slipped to a low of Rs 1,43,454, marking a decline of 0.49 per cent.

Silver also remained in the red, although losses were relatively limited. MCX September silver futures opened at Rs 2,23,912 per kg compared with the previous close of Rs 2,23,472. At the last count, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,23,174 per kg, down Rs 298, or 0.13 per cent.

So far in the session, silver has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,24,248 per kg and a low of Rs 2,22,641, representing a fall of Rs 831, or 0.37 per cent.

Weakness was also visible in overseas markets. COMEX gold declined 0.41 per cent to $4,078 per ounce, while COMEX silver dropped more than 1 per cent to $58.52 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts attributed the decline in bullion prices to cautious investor sentiment amid renewed geopolitical tensions and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could keep interest rates elevated for a longer period. A firmer US dollar and higher US Treasury yields further reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.

Although renewed exchanges between the US and Iran over the weekend increased geopolitical uncertainty, safe-haven demand remained muted. Analysts noted that the earlier US-Iran peace framework had eased concerns over energy-driven inflation by pushing crude oil prices lower, but fresh attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz have once again brought regional tensions into focus.

Market participants are now awaiting a series of key US economic indicators, including consumer confidence data, ADP employment figures, weekly jobless claims and non-farm payrolls, for further clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and the direction of the US dollar.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened five paise stronger at 94.35 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 94.40. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures rose around 1 per cent to $72.78 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained more than 2 per cent to trade near $71 per barrel.

Also Read : Why Oil Prices Are Rising Today: US-Iran Pause Attacks Ahead Of Qatar Talks

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 29

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,317

22 Karat- 13,125

18 Karat- 10,743

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,509

22 Karat- 13,300

18 Karat- 11,125

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,302

22 Karat- 13,110

18 Karat- 10,727

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,302

22 Karat- 13,110

18 Karat- 10,727

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,302

22 Karat- 13,110

18 Karat- 10,727

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,302

22 Karat- 13,110

18 Karat- 10,727

Also Read : Share Markets On Edge After US-Iran Agree To End Hostilities, Sensex Near 77,200, Nifty Tests 24K

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 29

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities