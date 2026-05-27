Gold and silver prices are edging higher due to investors monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia and discussions surrounding a possible US-Iran peace agreement.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 27): Prices Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a hit on May 27 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices rose amid West Asia geopolitical concerns.
- MCX gold futures increased slightly, touching an intraday high.
- Silver futures also saw modest gains on MCX and COMEX.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors monitored geopolitical developments in West Asia and ongoing discussions surrounding a possible US-Iran peace agreement.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading 0.10 per cent, or Rs 164, higher at Rs 1,57,780 around 10:35 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,57,898, up Rs 282 or 0.17 per cent, while the day’s low stood at Rs 1,57,454, marginally below the previous close of Rs 1,57,616.
Silver prices also witnessed modest gains. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery climbed 0.65 per cent, or Rs 1,751, to trade at Rs 2,72,379. Earlier in the session, the white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,72,628, gaining nearly Rs 2,000, while the day’s low was Rs 2,71,350, still above the previous closing level of Rs 2,70,628.
On the global front, COMEX gold was trading 0.13 per cent higher at $4,508.20 per ounce, while COMEX silver rose 0.63 per cent to $77.09 per ounce.
Commodity market experts said gold prices stabilised above the $4,500-per-ounce mark after witnessing pressure earlier this week, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress in US-Iran negotiations.
Analysts noted that US President Donald Trump indicated discussions on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz were continuing, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a final agreement may still take time.
Despite persistent geopolitical tensions, bullion prices remain below recent conflict-driven highs as elevated energy prices have strengthened expectations that major central banks may maintain tighter monetary policy for longer.
On the technical front, analysts said MCX gold continues to trade with a cautious-to-positive bias above Rs 1,58,000, with resistance seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range and support near Rs 1,57,500.
For silver, resistance is placed between Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,75,000, while support is seen in the Rs 2,70,000-Rs 2,68,000 zone. Analysts added that geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand will remain key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 27
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,844
22 Karat- 14,525
18 Karat- 11,887
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,982
22 Karat- 14,650
18 Karat- 12,290
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,829
22 Karat- 14,510
18 Karat- 11,872
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,829
22 Karat- 14,510
18 Karat- 11,872
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,829
22 Karat- 14,510
18 Karat- 11,872
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,829
22 Karat- 14,510
18 Karat- 11,872
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,829
|14,510
|11,872
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,834
|14,515
|11,877
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,834
|14,515
|11,877
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,844
|14,525
|11,887
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,982
|14,650
|12,290
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,829
|14,510
|11,872
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,829
|14,510
|11,872
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,844
|14,525
|11,887
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,982
|14,650
|12,290
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,829
|14,510
|11,872
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,829
|14,510
|11,872
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,834
|14,515
|11,877
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 27
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is causing the gold and silver prices to rise?
What are the current MCX futures prices for gold and silver?
MCX gold futures for June 5 delivery are trading higher at Rs 1,57,780. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery have climbed to Rs 2,72,379.
What are the technical resistance and support levels for MCX gold?
MCX gold is trading with a cautious-to-positive bias above Rs 1,58,000. Resistance is seen between Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500, with support near Rs 1,57,500.
What are the key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term?
Geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand will remain key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term.