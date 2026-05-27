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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 27): Prices Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 27): Prices Volatile, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on May 27 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 27 May 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose amid West Asia geopolitical concerns.
  • MCX gold futures increased slightly, touching an intraday high.
  • Silver futures also saw modest gains on MCX and COMEX.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged higher on Wednesday as investors monitored geopolitical developments in West Asia and ongoing discussions surrounding a possible US-Iran peace agreement.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading 0.10 per cent, or Rs 164, higher at Rs 1,57,780 around 10:35 am. The yellow metal touched an intraday high of Rs 1,57,898, up Rs 282 or 0.17 per cent, while the day’s low stood at Rs 1,57,454, marginally below the previous close of Rs 1,57,616.

Silver prices also witnessed modest gains. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery climbed 0.65 per cent, or Rs 1,751, to trade at Rs 2,72,379. Earlier in the session, the white metal touched an intraday high of Rs 2,72,628, gaining nearly Rs 2,000, while the day’s low was Rs 2,71,350, still above the previous closing level of Rs 2,70,628.

On the global front, COMEX gold was trading 0.13 per cent higher at $4,508.20 per ounce, while COMEX silver rose 0.63 per cent to $77.09 per ounce.

Commodity market experts said gold prices stabilised above the $4,500-per-ounce mark after witnessing pressure earlier this week, as investors remained cautiously optimistic about progress in US-Iran negotiations.

Analysts noted that US President Donald Trump indicated discussions on extending the ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz were continuing, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a final agreement may still take time.

Despite persistent geopolitical tensions, bullion prices remain below recent conflict-driven highs as elevated energy prices have strengthened expectations that major central banks may maintain tighter monetary policy for longer.

On the technical front, analysts said MCX gold continues to trade with a cautious-to-positive bias above Rs 1,58,000, with resistance seen in the Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500 range and support near Rs 1,57,500.

For silver, resistance is placed between Rs 2,74,000 and Rs 2,75,000, while support is seen in the Rs 2,70,000-Rs 2,68,000 zone. Analysts added that geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand will remain key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term.

Also Read : Byju Raveendran Calls Singapore Jail Order A ‘Pressure Tactic,’ Denies Any Wrongdoing

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 27

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,844

22 Karat- 14,525

18 Karat- 11,887

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,982

22 Karat- 14,650

18 Karat- 12,290

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,829

22 Karat- 14,510

18 Karat- 11,872

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,829

22 Karat- 14,510

18 Karat- 11,872

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,829

22 Karat- 14,510

18 Karat- 11,872

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,829

22 Karat- 14,510

18 Karat- 11,872

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,829 14,510 11,872
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,834 14,515 11,877
Gold Rate in Indore 15,834 14,515 11,877
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,844 14,525 11,887
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,982 14,650 12,290
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,829 14,510 11,872
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,829 14,510 11,872
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,844 14,525 11,887
Gold Rate in Salem 15,982 14,650 12,290
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,829 14,510 11,872
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,829 14,510 11,872
Gold Rate in Patna 15,834 14,515 11,877

Also Read : Byju’s Crisis Deepens: Singapore Court Sentences Founder Byju Raveendran To 6 Months In Jail, Says Report

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 27

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

Also Read : Cab Or Personal Car? ChatGPT Breaks Down Noida-Gurugram Commute Costs As Petrol Crosses Rs 100

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is causing the gold and silver prices to rise?

Gold and silver prices are edging higher due to investors monitoring geopolitical developments in West Asia and discussions surrounding a possible US-Iran peace agreement.

What are the current MCX futures prices for gold and silver?

MCX gold futures for June 5 delivery are trading higher at Rs 1,57,780. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery have climbed to Rs 2,72,379.

What are the technical resistance and support levels for MCX gold?

MCX gold is trading with a cautious-to-positive bias above Rs 1,58,000. Resistance is seen between Rs 1,59,000-Rs 1,59,500, with support near Rs 1,57,500.

What are the key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term?

Geopolitical developments and safe-haven demand will remain key drivers for precious metal prices in the near term.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 02:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 27 May 2026
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