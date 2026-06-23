Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Precious metals dropped, impacted by dollar strength, Fed policy.

MCX gold futures saw over one percent decline Tuesday.

Silver futures registered sharper losses, falling over 3 percent.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, with both precious metals witnessing notable declines amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy stance for longer. The weakness in bullion was also linked to the strength of the US dollar, which reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,412 or 0.95 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,48,188. By around noon, the contract was trading at Rs 1,46,379, reflecting a decline of Rs 1,739 or 1.17 per cent.

During the session, gold touched a high of Rs 1,47,090 and a low of Rs 1,46,070, indicating continued selling pressure across the precious metals segment.

Silver prices witnessed steeper losses than gold. MCX July silver futures opened at Rs 2,27,676 per kg, down Rs 6,634 or 2.83 per cent compared with the previous close of Rs 2,34,310. Later in the day, the white metal traded at Rs 2,27,119, down Rs 7,191 or 3.07 per cent.

So far during the session, silver touched an intraday low of Rs 2,26,556, marking a fall of Rs 7,754 or 3.30 per cent, while the day's high stood at Rs 2,28,800 per kg.

Market analysts said gold continues to face resistance despite attempting to stabilise above key support zones. Immediate support for MCX gold is seen in the Rs 1,46,000-Rs 1,45,600 range, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,48,400. A sustained move above these levels could improve sentiment and pave the way for a rise towards Rs 1,49,000-Rs 1,50,000.

For silver, the near-term outlook remains weak after the metal opened with a sharp gap-down. Analysts said resistance is seen between Rs 2,30,500 and Rs 2,31,600. A decisive break below the Rs 2,28,000 support zone could push prices towards Rs 2,26,000 and even Rs 2,24,000. Reclaiming the Rs 2,30,000 mark will be crucial for any meaningful recovery.

Experts attributed the weakness in gold and silver to the stronger US dollar and concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue to keep interest rates elevated in its effort to contain inflation. Investors are also closely monitoring upcoming US employment and unemployment data, which could provide fresh direction to bullion markets later this week.

Meanwhile, in the energy market, Brent crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $77.51 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.35 per cent to $73.60 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 23

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,606

22 Karat- 13,390

18 Karat- 10,959

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,793

22 Karat- 13,560

18 Karat- 11,340

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 23

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities