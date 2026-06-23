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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 23): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 23): Metals Take A Hit, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 23. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Precious metals dropped, impacted by dollar strength, Fed policy.
  • MCX gold futures saw over one percent decline Tuesday.
  • Silver futures registered sharper losses, falling over 3 percent.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Tuesday, with both precious metals witnessing notable declines amid growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy stance for longer. The weakness in bullion was also linked to the strength of the US dollar, which reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,46,776 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,412 or 0.95 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,48,188. By around noon, the contract was trading at Rs 1,46,379, reflecting a decline of Rs 1,739 or 1.17 per cent.

During the session, gold touched a high of Rs 1,47,090 and a low of Rs 1,46,070, indicating continued selling pressure across the precious metals segment.

Silver prices witnessed steeper losses than gold. MCX July silver futures opened at Rs 2,27,676 per kg, down Rs 6,634 or 2.83 per cent compared with the previous close of Rs 2,34,310. Later in the day, the white metal traded at Rs 2,27,119, down Rs 7,191 or 3.07 per cent.

So far during the session, silver touched an intraday low of Rs 2,26,556, marking a fall of Rs 7,754 or 3.30 per cent, while the day's high stood at Rs 2,28,800 per kg.

Market analysts said gold continues to face resistance despite attempting to stabilise above key support zones. Immediate support for MCX gold is seen in the Rs 1,46,000-Rs 1,45,600 range, while resistance is placed at Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,48,400. A sustained move above these levels could improve sentiment and pave the way for a rise towards Rs 1,49,000-Rs 1,50,000.

For silver, the near-term outlook remains weak after the metal opened with a sharp gap-down. Analysts said resistance is seen between Rs 2,30,500 and Rs 2,31,600. A decisive break below the Rs 2,28,000 support zone could push prices towards Rs 2,26,000 and even Rs 2,24,000. Reclaiming the Rs 2,30,000 mark will be crucial for any meaningful recovery.

Experts attributed the weakness in gold and silver to the stronger US dollar and concerns that the Federal Reserve may continue to keep interest rates elevated in its effort to contain inflation. Investors are also closely monitoring upcoming US employment and unemployment data, which could provide fresh direction to bullion markets later this week.

Meanwhile, in the energy market, Brent crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $77.51 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 0.35 per cent to $73.60 per barrel.

Also Read : India-US Trade Talks: Tariffs, Exports, And The Push For A Deal

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 23

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,606

22 Karat- 13,390

18 Karat- 10,959

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,793

22 Karat- 13,560

18 Karat- 11,340

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,591

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,944

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,596 13,380 10,949
Gold Rate in Indore 14,596 13,380 10,949
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,606 13,390 10,959
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,793 13,560 11,340
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,606 13,390 10,959
Gold Rate in Salem 14,793 13,560 11,340
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Patna 14,596 13,380 10,949

Also Read : Iranian Oil May Return To India After US Sanctions Relief: What It Means For Fuel Prices

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 23

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline today?

Gold and silver prices fell due to growing expectations of the US Federal Reserve maintaining a tighter monetary policy. The strength of the US dollar also reduced the appeal of these non-yielding assets.

How did gold prices perform on the MCX today?

Gold futures for August delivery opened down by Rs 1,412 or 0.95%. By noon, the contract was trading at Rs 1,46,379, reflecting a 1.17% decline.

How did silver prices compare to gold's performance?

Silver prices experienced steeper losses than gold. MCX July silver futures opened down by 2.83% and later traded with a decline of 3.07%.

What is the market outlook for gold on the MCX?

Gold has immediate support in the Rs 1,46,000-Rs 1,45,600 range. Resistance is placed at Rs 1,48,000-Rs 1,48,400.

What is the near-term outlook for silver prices?

The near-term outlook for silver remains weak, with resistance between Rs 2,30,500 and Rs 2,31,600. A break below Rs 2,28,000 could push prices lower.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 23 June 2026
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