Gold and silver prices declined due to a strong US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 22): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on May 22 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver futures declined on Friday in futures markets.
- Strong US dollar and rising crude oil impacted bullion prices.
- Geopolitical uncertainty and Iran's uranium stockpile renewed concerns.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday in the domestic futures market, pressured by a firm US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 2026 delivery declined by Rs 800 to trade at Rs 1,58,816 per 10 grams during early trade. Separately, gold contracts for June delivery slipped Rs 521, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,59,085 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 790 lots.
Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 2026 delivery fell Rs 1,617, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 2,73,266 per kg. In the previous trading session, both gold and silver had ended with marginal gains.
Market analysts attributed the weakness in bullion largely to subdued global cues and a stronger greenback. The US dollar hovered near a six-week high, making dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and thereby dampening demand.
In international markets, gold futures in New York declined 0.55 per cent to $4,517.94 per ounce.
Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict continued to keep investors cautious. Although recent comments from the US suggested that an agreement could be approaching, reports indicating that Iran plans to retain its enriched uranium stockpile renewed concerns that tensions could persist, potentially prolonging disruptions to global oil supplies.
Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 22
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,964
22 Karat- 14,625
18 Karat- 11,967
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,124
22 Karat- 14,780
18 Karat- 12,400
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,949
22 Karat- 14,620
18 Karat- 11,962
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,949
22 Karat- 14,620
18 Karat- 11,962
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,949
22 Karat- 14,620
18 Karat- 11,962
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,949
22 Karat- 14,620
18 Karat- 11,962
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,949
|14,620
|11,962
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,954
|14,625
|11,967
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,954
|14,625
|11,967
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,964
|14,625
|11,967
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,124
|14,780
|12,400
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,949
|14,620
|11,962
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,949
|14,620
|11,962
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,964
|14,625
|11,967
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,124
|14,780
|12,400
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,949
|14,620
|11,962
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,949
|14,620
|11,962
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,954
|14,625
|11,967
Also Read : Rupee Nears 97 Per Dollar: Why RBI May Revisit The 2013 Crisis Playbook
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 22
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|295
|295,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
Also Read : Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices fall on Friday?
What was the price of gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the MCX?
Gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the MCX declined by Rs 800 to trade at Rs 1,58,816 per 10 grams in early trade.
What is the silver price in Delhi per gram?
The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram, and Rs 285,000 per kg.
What factors are contributing to the weakness in bullion prices?
The weakness in bullion is largely attributed to subdued global cues and a stronger US dollar, which makes dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.