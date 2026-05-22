Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver futures declined on Friday in futures markets.

Strong US dollar and rising crude oil impacted bullion prices.

Geopolitical uncertainty and Iran's uranium stockpile renewed concerns.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday in the domestic futures market, pressured by a firm US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 2026 delivery declined by Rs 800 to trade at Rs 1,58,816 per 10 grams during early trade. Separately, gold contracts for June delivery slipped Rs 521, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,59,085 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 790 lots.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 2026 delivery fell Rs 1,617, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 2,73,266 per kg. In the previous trading session, both gold and silver had ended with marginal gains.

Market analysts attributed the weakness in bullion largely to subdued global cues and a stronger greenback. The US dollar hovered near a six-week high, making dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and thereby dampening demand.

In international markets, gold futures in New York declined 0.55 per cent to $4,517.94 per ounce.

Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict continued to keep investors cautious. Although recent comments from the US suggested that an agreement could be approaching, reports indicating that Iran plans to retain its enriched uranium stockpile renewed concerns that tensions could persist, potentially prolonging disruptions to global oil supplies.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,964

22 Karat- 14,625

18 Karat- 11,967

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,124

22 Karat- 14,780

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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