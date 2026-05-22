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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 22): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 22): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices slipped on May 22 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver futures declined on Friday in futures markets.
  • Strong US dollar and rising crude oil impacted bullion prices.
  • Geopolitical uncertainty and Iran's uranium stockpile renewed concerns.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Friday in the domestic futures market, pressured by a firm US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which reinforced expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 2026 delivery declined by Rs 800 to trade at Rs 1,58,816 per 10 grams during early trade. Separately, gold contracts for June delivery slipped Rs 521, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 1,59,085 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 790 lots.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 2026 delivery fell Rs 1,617, or 0.6 per cent, to Rs 2,73,266 per kg. In the previous trading session, both gold and silver had ended with marginal gains.

Market analysts attributed the weakness in bullion largely to subdued global cues and a stronger greenback. The US dollar hovered near a six-week high, making dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies and thereby dampening demand.

In international markets, gold futures in New York declined 0.55 per cent to $4,517.94 per ounce.

Meanwhile, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the Iran conflict continued to keep investors cautious. Although recent comments from the US suggested that an agreement could be approaching, reports indicating that Iran plans to retain its enriched uranium stockpile renewed concerns that tensions could persist, potentially prolonging disruptions to global oil supplies.

Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 22

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,964

22 Karat- 14,625

18 Karat- 11,967

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,124

22 Karat- 14,780

18 Karat- 12,400

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,949

22 Karat- 14,620

18 Karat- 11,962

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,949 14,620 11,962
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,954 14,625 11,967
Gold Rate in Indore 15,954 14,625 11,967
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,964 14,625 11,967
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,124 14,780 12,400
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,949 14,620 11,962
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,949 14,620 11,962
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,964 14,625 11,967
Gold Rate in Salem 16,124 14,780 12,400
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,949 14,620 11,962
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,949 14,620 11,962
Gold Rate in Patna 15,954 14,625 11,967

Also Read : Rupee Nears 97 Per Dollar: Why RBI May Revisit The 2013 Crisis Playbook

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 22

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 295 per gram and Rs 295,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 295 295,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

Also Read : Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices fall on Friday?

Gold and silver prices declined due to a strong US dollar and rising crude oil prices, which increased expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

What was the price of gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the MCX?

Gold futures for June 2026 delivery on the MCX declined by Rs 800 to trade at Rs 1,58,816 per 10 grams in early trade.

What is the silver price in Delhi per gram?

The current silver price in Delhi is Rs 285 per gram, and Rs 285,000 per kg.

What factors are contributing to the weakness in bullion prices?

The weakness in bullion is largely attributed to subdued global cues and a stronger US dollar, which makes dollar-denominated precious metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 May 2026
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