Gold and silver prices are trading lower due to investors tracking safe-haven demand and ongoing geopolitical developments globally.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 21): Prices Take A Hit; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on May 21 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices fell tracking global markets.
- MCX gold futures slipped, trading below Rs 1,59,400.
- MCX silver futures declined, trading around Rs 2,70,810.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday as investors tracked safe-haven demand and ongoing geopolitical developments across global markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery slipped 0.42 per cent, or Rs 687, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319 around noon. The yellow metal later traded at Rs 1,59,400, down Rs 606 or 0.38 per cent. During the session, gold touched a high of Rs 1,59,992.
Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery declined 1.4 per cent, or Rs 3,864, to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,70,401 per kg. The white metal was later trading at Rs 2,70,810, lower by Rs 3,455 or 1.26 per cent. Silver had earlier climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,73,196.
At the opening bell, gold and silver had started the session at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 2,72,275 respectively on the commodity exchange.
Weakness was also visible in overseas markets. COMEX gold fell 0.21 per cent to $4,525.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.06 per cent to $75.37 per ounce.
Market analysts said MCX silver opened sharply lower and continued to trade cautiously above the Rs 2,72,000 mark. According to experts, the Rs 2,75,000–Rs 2,76,000 range remains a key resistance zone. A sustained move above these levels could push prices towards Rs 2,78,000–Rs 2,80,000.
On the downside, analysts warned that a break below Rs 2,71,000 may drag silver prices towards the Rs 2,68,000–Rs 2,67,000 range.
Experts added that near-term movement in silver prices will continue to depend largely on safe-haven demand and developments linked to geopolitical tensions worldwide.
For gold, analysts said MCX futures opened with a mild gap-down and continued to hold above the Rs 1,59,500 level during the session. They added that the short-term outlook for gold remains cautious, with sentiment likely to be driven by global risk appetite and geopolitical cues.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher in international trade. Brent crude rose 1.55 per cent to $106.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude gained nearly 2 per cent to trade at $100.11 per barrel.
Also Read : 8th Pay Commission: 3490 Calories, Rs 69,000 Salary Demand - Why Food Costs Are Now Key
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 21
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,023
22 Karat- 14,675
18 Karat- 12,010
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 16,167
22 Karat- 14,810
18 Karat- 12,425
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,993
22 Karat- 14,660
18 Karat- 11,995
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,993
22 Karat- 14,660
18 Karat- 11,995
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,993
22 Karat- 14,660
18 Karat- 11,995
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,993
22 Karat- 14,660
18 Karat- 11,995
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,993
|14,660
|11,995
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|16,013
|14,665
|12,000
|Gold Rate in Indore
|16,013
|14,665
|12,000
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|16,023
|14,675
|12,010
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|16,167
|14,810
|12,425
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,993
|14,660
|11,995
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,993
|14,660
|11,995
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|16,023
|14,675
|12,010
|Gold Rate in Salem
|16,167
|14,810
|12,425
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,993
|14,660
|11,995
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,993
|14,660
|11,995
|Gold Rate in Patna
|16,013
|14,665
|12,000
Also Read : From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 21
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|285
|285,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|290
|290,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|285
|285,000
ALSO READ: TCS Hikes Salaries Up To 7%, Employees Say Compensation Changes Hurt Pay
Before You Go
BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold and silver prices trading lower?
What were the trading prices for gold futures on MCX?
Gold futures for June 5 delivery slipped 0.42% to an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319, later trading at Rs 1,59,400.
What is the resistance zone for silver prices?
The Rs 2,75,000–Rs 2,76,000 range is a key resistance zone for silver. A sustained move above this could push prices higher.
What factors will influence near-term silver prices?
Near-term silver price movements will largely depend on safe-haven demand and developments related to global geopolitical tensions.
What is the current silver price per gram in Chennai?
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.