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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 21): Prices Take A Hit; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 21): Prices Take A Hit; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices slipped on May 21 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 21 May 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell tracking global markets.
  • MCX gold futures slipped, trading below Rs 1,59,400.
  • MCX silver futures declined, trading around Rs 2,70,810.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday as investors tracked safe-haven demand and ongoing geopolitical developments across global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery slipped 0.42 per cent, or Rs 687, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319 around noon. The yellow metal later traded at Rs 1,59,400, down Rs 606 or 0.38 per cent. During the session, gold touched a high of Rs 1,59,992.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery declined 1.4 per cent, or Rs 3,864, to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,70,401 per kg. The white metal was later trading at Rs 2,70,810, lower by Rs 3,455 or 1.26 per cent. Silver had earlier climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,73,196.

At the opening bell, gold and silver had started the session at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 2,72,275 respectively on the commodity exchange.

Weakness was also visible in overseas markets. COMEX gold fell 0.21 per cent to $4,525.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.06 per cent to $75.37 per ounce.

Market analysts said MCX silver opened sharply lower and continued to trade cautiously above the Rs 2,72,000 mark. According to experts, the Rs 2,75,000–Rs 2,76,000 range remains a key resistance zone. A sustained move above these levels could push prices towards Rs 2,78,000–Rs 2,80,000.

On the downside, analysts warned that a break below Rs 2,71,000 may drag silver prices towards the Rs 2,68,000–Rs 2,67,000 range.

Experts added that near-term movement in silver prices will continue to depend largely on safe-haven demand and developments linked to geopolitical tensions worldwide.

For gold, analysts said MCX futures opened with a mild gap-down and continued to hold above the Rs 1,59,500 level during the session. They added that the short-term outlook for gold remains cautious, with sentiment likely to be driven by global risk appetite and geopolitical cues.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher in international trade. Brent crude rose 1.55 per cent to $106.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude gained nearly 2 per cent to trade at $100.11 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,023

22 Karat- 14,675

18 Karat- 12,010

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 16,167

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,425

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,993 14,660 11,995
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 16,013 14,665 12,000
Gold Rate in Indore 16,013 14,665 12,000
Gold Rate in Lucknow 16,023 14,675 12,010
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 16,167 14,810 12,425
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,993 14,660 11,995
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,993 14,660 11,995
Gold Rate in Kanpur 16,023 14,675 12,010
Gold Rate in Salem 16,167 14,810 12,425
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,993 14,660 11,995
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,993 14,660 11,995
Gold Rate in Patna 16,013 14,665 12,000

Also Read : From Trucks To Online Deliveries: Transportation Costs Are Going Up

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Indore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 285 285,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 285 285,000

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold and silver prices trading lower?

Gold and silver prices are trading lower due to investors tracking safe-haven demand and ongoing geopolitical developments globally.

What were the trading prices for gold futures on MCX?

Gold futures for June 5 delivery slipped 0.42% to an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319, later trading at Rs 1,59,400.

What is the resistance zone for silver prices?

The Rs 2,75,000–Rs 2,76,000 range is a key resistance zone for silver. A sustained move above this could push prices higher.

What factors will influence near-term silver prices?

Near-term silver price movements will largely depend on safe-haven demand and developments related to global geopolitical tensions.

What is the current silver price per gram in Chennai?

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 21 May 2026
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