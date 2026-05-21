Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell tracking global markets.

MCX gold futures slipped, trading below Rs 1,59,400.

MCX silver futures declined, trading around Rs 2,70,810.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday as investors tracked safe-haven demand and ongoing geopolitical developments across global markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery slipped 0.42 per cent, or Rs 687, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,59,319 around noon. The yellow metal later traded at Rs 1,59,400, down Rs 606 or 0.38 per cent. During the session, gold touched a high of Rs 1,59,992.

Silver prices also remained under pressure. MCX silver futures for July 3 delivery declined 1.4 per cent, or Rs 3,864, to hit an intraday low of Rs 2,70,401 per kg. The white metal was later trading at Rs 2,70,810, lower by Rs 3,455 or 1.26 per cent. Silver had earlier climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,73,196.

At the opening bell, gold and silver had started the session at Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 2,72,275 respectively on the commodity exchange.

Weakness was also visible in overseas markets. COMEX gold fell 0.21 per cent to $4,525.80 per ounce, while COMEX silver declined 1.06 per cent to $75.37 per ounce.

Market analysts said MCX silver opened sharply lower and continued to trade cautiously above the Rs 2,72,000 mark. According to experts, the Rs 2,75,000–Rs 2,76,000 range remains a key resistance zone. A sustained move above these levels could push prices towards Rs 2,78,000–Rs 2,80,000.

On the downside, analysts warned that a break below Rs 2,71,000 may drag silver prices towards the Rs 2,68,000–Rs 2,67,000 range.

Experts added that near-term movement in silver prices will continue to depend largely on safe-haven demand and developments linked to geopolitical tensions worldwide.

For gold, analysts said MCX futures opened with a mild gap-down and continued to hold above the Rs 1,59,500 level during the session. They added that the short-term outlook for gold remains cautious, with sentiment likely to be driven by global risk appetite and geopolitical cues.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices moved higher in international trade. Brent crude rose 1.55 per cent to $106.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude gained nearly 2 per cent to trade at $100.11 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 21

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,023

22 Karat- 14,675

18 Karat- 12,010

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 16,167

22 Karat- 14,810

18 Karat- 12,425

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,993

22 Karat- 14,660

18 Karat- 11,995

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 21

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 285 per gram and Rs 285,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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