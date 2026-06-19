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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 19): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 19): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on June 19 as the US dollar strengthened. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Akshat Ayush |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Policymakers foresee elevated rates; Goldman Sachs cut gold forecast.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices fell sharply on Friday, extending weekly losses as a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of higher interest rates reduced demand for the precious metal. Silver prices also remained under pressure amid broader weakness in the bullion market.

The decline came as the U.S. dollar climbed to a one-year high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand for the metal.

Investors also reassessed the outlook for interest rates after signals from policymakers suggested borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

The dollar's rise to a one-year high added fresh pressure on bullion prices. A stronger greenback typically makes gold costlier for overseas buyers, often weighing on demand. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, but its appeal tends to weaken when the dollar strengthens significantly.

Nine of the 19 policymakers at the U.S. central bank believe they will need to raise the policy rate this year. That view aligns with actions and signals from several global central banks that have either increased borrowing costs or indicated they may do so to contain inflationary pressures linked to the Iran war.

Gold generally loses attractiveness in a high-interest-rate environment because it does not offer any yield or interest income.

Goldman Sachs lowered its gold price target for December to $4,900 per ounce from its earlier forecast of $5,400 per ounce. The investment bank also said it does not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, reinforcing expectations that rates could stay higher for longer

On the geopolitical front, planned U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for Friday at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not take place. The development was confirmed in a statement from Switzerland's foreign ministry.

Also Read: Big Relief For Oil Markets: Hormuz Reopens, Crude Prices Fall Below $80

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,601

22 Karat- 13,385

18 Karat- 10,954

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,805

22 Karat- 13,750

18 Karat- 11,350

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,586 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Indore 14,591 13,375 10,944
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,601 13,385 10,954
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,805 13,750 11,350
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,586 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,586 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,601 13,385 10,954
Gold Rate in Salem 14,805 13,750 11,350
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,586 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,586 13,370 10,939
Gold Rate in Patna 14,591 13,375 10,944

Also Read: Can You Get A Personal Loan Without Collateral? Your CIBIL Score Could Make All The Difference

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 255 255,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does gold become less attractive in a high-interest rate environment?

In a high-interest rate environment, gold generally loses its appeal. This is because it does not provide any yield or interest income, unlike other investment options.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 19 June 2026
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