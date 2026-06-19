Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Policymakers foresee elevated rates; Goldman Sachs cut gold forecast.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices fell sharply on Friday, extending weekly losses as a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of higher interest rates reduced demand for the precious metal. Silver prices also remained under pressure amid broader weakness in the bullion market.

The decline came as the U.S. dollar climbed to a one-year high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies and reducing demand for the metal.

Investors also reassessed the outlook for interest rates after signals from policymakers suggested borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

The dollar's rise to a one-year high added fresh pressure on bullion prices. A stronger greenback typically makes gold costlier for overseas buyers, often weighing on demand. Gold is traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, but its appeal tends to weaken when the dollar strengthens significantly.

Nine of the 19 policymakers at the U.S. central bank believe they will need to raise the policy rate this year. That view aligns with actions and signals from several global central banks that have either increased borrowing costs or indicated they may do so to contain inflationary pressures linked to the Iran war.

Gold generally loses attractiveness in a high-interest-rate environment because it does not offer any yield or interest income.

Goldman Sachs lowered its gold price target for December to $4,900 per ounce from its earlier forecast of $5,400 per ounce. The investment bank also said it does not expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, reinforcing expectations that rates could stay higher for longer

On the geopolitical front, planned U.S.-Iran talks scheduled for Friday at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland will not take place. The development was confirmed in a statement from Switzerland's foreign ministry.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 19

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,601

22 Karat- 13,385

18 Karat- 10,954

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,805

22 Karat- 13,750

18 Karat- 11,350

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,586

22 Karat- 13,370

18 Karat- 10,939

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 19

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 255 per gram and Rs 255,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities