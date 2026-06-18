Gold and silver prices fell due to easing geopolitical concerns, a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve, rising US Treasury yields, and a stronger dollar. These factors reduced investor appetite for precious metals.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 18): Prices Under Pressure, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on June 18 as geopolitical tensions eased. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Geopolitical calm, hawkish US Fed dampened precious metals' appeal.
- Gold fell 1.37%; silver dropped 2.73% on MCX.
- Rising dollar, US Treasury yields contributed to price decline.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Thursday as easing geopolitical concerns and a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve dampened investor appetite for precious metals.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell sharply, declining as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 2,111, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768 around 11:36 am. The contract was later trading at Rs 1,51,797, down 1.35 per cent or Rs 2,082 from its previous close of Rs 1,53,879.
Silver also remained under pressure. MCX July silver futures dropped Rs 6,862, or 2.73 per cent, to Rs 2,44,945. During the session, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,44,647, marking a decline of nearly 3 per cent or Rs 7,160. It had opened at Rs 2,48,000 and briefly traded at the same level during the day.
Market participants attributed the decline to rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, both of which reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Sentiment weakened further after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while indicating support for additional rate hikes and reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation under control.
The decline in safe-haven demand was also linked to easing geopolitical tensions following the interim US-Iran agreement, analysts said.
Despite the broader weakness, silver's downside remained relatively contained due to expectations of robust industrial demand. Analysts pointed to growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, renewable energy projects and energy storage systems, particularly in China, as supportive factors for the metal.
In overseas markets, COMEX silver was trading nearly 3 per cent lower at $68.76 per ounce, while COMEX gold declined more than 1 per cent to $4,318.90 per ounce.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices also eased, with Brent crude falling 1.64 per cent to around $78 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declining 2 per cent to approximately $75 per barrel.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 18
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,125
22 Karat- 13,865
18 Karat- 11,347
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,338
22 Karat- 14,060
18 Karat- 11,770
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,110
22 Karat- 13,850
18 Karat- 11,332
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
|Gold Rate in Indore
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|15,125
|13,865
|11,347
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,338
|14,060
|11,770
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|15,125
|13,865
|11,347
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,338
|14,060
|11,770
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|15,110
|13,850
|11,332
|Gold Rate in Patna
|15,115
|13,855
|11,337
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 18
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|270
|270,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|260
|260,000
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices decrease on Thursday?
How much did gold futures decline on the MCX?
Gold futures for August delivery on MCX fell by 1.37%, or Rs 2,111, to an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768. It later traded down 1.35% from its previous close.
What caused silver's price decline to be relatively contained?
Silver's decline was contained by strong industrial demand. This demand comes from investments in AI infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy, and energy storage systems, especially in China.
What was the US Federal Reserve's recent decision regarding interest rates?
The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but indicated support for additional rate hikes. They also reaffirmed their commitment to bringing inflation under control.