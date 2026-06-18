Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Geopolitical calm, hawkish US Fed dampened precious metals' appeal.

Gold fell 1.37%; silver dropped 2.73% on MCX.

Rising dollar, US Treasury yields contributed to price decline.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Thursday as easing geopolitical concerns and a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve dampened investor appetite for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell sharply, declining as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 2,111, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768 around 11:36 am. The contract was later trading at Rs 1,51,797, down 1.35 per cent or Rs 2,082 from its previous close of Rs 1,53,879.

Silver also remained under pressure. MCX July silver futures dropped Rs 6,862, or 2.73 per cent, to Rs 2,44,945. During the session, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,44,647, marking a decline of nearly 3 per cent or Rs 7,160. It had opened at Rs 2,48,000 and briefly traded at the same level during the day.

Market participants attributed the decline to rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, both of which reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Sentiment weakened further after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while indicating support for additional rate hikes and reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation under control.

The decline in safe-haven demand was also linked to easing geopolitical tensions following the interim US-Iran agreement, analysts said.

Despite the broader weakness, silver's downside remained relatively contained due to expectations of robust industrial demand. Analysts pointed to growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, renewable energy projects and energy storage systems, particularly in China, as supportive factors for the metal.

In overseas markets, COMEX silver was trading nearly 3 per cent lower at $68.76 per ounce, while COMEX gold declined more than 1 per cent to $4,318.90 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices also eased, with Brent crude falling 1.64 per cent to around $78 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declining 2 per cent to approximately $75 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 18

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,125

22 Karat- 13,865

18 Karat- 11,347

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,338

22 Karat- 14,060

18 Karat- 11,770

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 18

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities