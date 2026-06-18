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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 18): Prices Under Pressure, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 18): Prices Under Pressure, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on June 18 as geopolitical tensions eased. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Reported By : Sakshi Arora | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Geopolitical calm, hawkish US Fed dampened precious metals' appeal.
  • Gold fell 1.37%; silver dropped 2.73% on MCX.
  • Rising dollar, US Treasury yields contributed to price decline.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slipped on Thursday as easing geopolitical concerns and a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve dampened investor appetite for precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell sharply, declining as much as 1.37 per cent, or Rs 2,111, to touch an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768 around 11:36 am. The contract was later trading at Rs 1,51,797, down 1.35 per cent or Rs 2,082 from its previous close of Rs 1,53,879.

Silver also remained under pressure. MCX July silver futures dropped Rs 6,862, or 2.73 per cent, to Rs 2,44,945. During the session, the white metal touched an intraday low of Rs 2,44,647, marking a decline of nearly 3 per cent or Rs 7,160. It had opened at Rs 2,48,000 and briefly traded at the same level during the day.

Market participants attributed the decline to rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar, both of which reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver. Sentiment weakened further after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged while indicating support for additional rate hikes and reaffirming its commitment to bringing inflation under control.

The decline in safe-haven demand was also linked to easing geopolitical tensions following the interim US-Iran agreement, analysts said.

Despite the broader weakness, silver's downside remained relatively contained due to expectations of robust industrial demand. Analysts pointed to growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres, renewable energy projects and energy storage systems, particularly in China, as supportive factors for the metal.

In overseas markets, COMEX silver was trading nearly 3 per cent lower at $68.76 per ounce, while COMEX gold declined more than 1 per cent to $4,318.90 per ounce.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices also eased, with Brent crude falling 1.64 per cent to around $78 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declining 2 per cent to approximately $75 per barrel.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 18

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,125

22 Karat- 13,865

18 Karat- 11,347

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,338

22 Karat- 14,060

18 Karat- 11,770

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,110

22 Karat- 13,850

18 Karat- 11,332

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,115 13,855 11,337
Gold Rate in Indore 15,115 13,855 11,337
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,125 13,865 11,347
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,338 14,060 11,770
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,125 13,865 11,347
Gold Rate in Salem 15,338 14,060 11,770
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,110 13,850 11,332
Gold Rate in Patna 15,115 13,855 11,337

Also Read : Share Markets Remain Unsure As US-Iran Sign Deal, Sensex 80 Points Down, Nifty Tests 24K

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 18

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 270 per gram and Rs 270,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 270 270,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decrease on Thursday?

Gold and silver prices fell due to easing geopolitical concerns, a hawkish signal from the US Federal Reserve, rising US Treasury yields, and a stronger dollar. These factors reduced investor appetite for precious metals.

How much did gold futures decline on the MCX?

Gold futures for August delivery on MCX fell by 1.37%, or Rs 2,111, to an intraday low of Rs 1,51,768. It later traded down 1.35% from its previous close.

What caused silver's price decline to be relatively contained?

Silver's decline was contained by strong industrial demand. This demand comes from investments in AI infrastructure, data centers, renewable energy, and energy storage systems, especially in China.

What was the US Federal Reserve's recent decision regarding interest rates?

The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but indicated support for additional rate hikes. They also reaffirmed their commitment to bringing inflation under control.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 18 June 2026
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