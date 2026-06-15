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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 15): US-Iran Deal Triggers Rally, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 15): US-Iran Deal Triggers Rally, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices gained sharply on June 15 as geopolitical tensions eased. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices surged, driven by weaker dollar.
  • MCX gold climbed over two percent, silver gained nearly three.
  • Crude oil fell significantly after the US-Iran peace agreement.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing investor focus on the future trajectory of US Federal Reserve policy, despite easing geopolitical tensions following a breakthrough between the US and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed sharply during the session. The yellow metal rose as much as Rs 3,301, or 2.19 per cent, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams around 11:45 am. It was later trading at Rs 1,52,774, up Rs 2,246, or 1.49 per cent, from the previous close.

Silver also witnessed strong buying interest, extending gains through the session. MCX July silver futures traded at Rs 2,53,345 per kg, up Rs 7,159, or nearly 3 per cent. The contract later quoted at Rs 2,51,692 per kg, higher by Rs 5,500, or 2.24 per cent, compared to the previous close.

The precious metals opened the day on a strong note, with gold starting at Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 2,51,563 per kg on the commodity exchange.

According to commodity market analysts, the rally was aided by weakness in the US dollar. The dollar index hovered around 99.5 after slipping to a one-week low in the wake of the US-Iran peace agreement, improving the appeal of bullion among investors.

Market experts noted that gold continues to trade with a moderately positive bias, with attention gradually shifting away from geopolitical developments towards monetary policy signals from the US Federal Reserve. Silver, meanwhile, extended its rebound from recent lows and continued to derive support from strength in gold prices. Analysts said the medium-term outlook for the white metal remains favourable.

Internationally, both COMEX gold and silver traded in positive territory, reflecting sustained investor interest in precious metals.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices came under pressure after concerns over supply disruptions eased. US benchmark WTI crude dropped more than 5 per cent to around $80 per barrel, while Brent crude declined roughly 4 per cent to trade near $83 per barrel.

The decline in oil followed US President Donald Trump's announcement on Truth Social that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement. According to Trump, the deal is expected to be formally signed on June 19 and would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping corridor through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

Also Read: Rupee Soars, Oil Prices Fall: How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Boost India's Economy

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,168

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,380

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,349

22 Karat- 14,070

18 Karat- 11,800

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,158 13,895 11,370
Gold Rate in Indore 15,158 13,895 11,370
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,168 13,905 11,380
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,349 14,070 11,800
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,168 13,905 11,380
Gold Rate in Salem 15,349 14,070 11,800
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,153 13,890 11,365
Gold Rate in Patna 15,158 13,895 11,370

Also Read: US-Iran Peace Deal Sends Oil Prices Tumbling, What Hormuz Reopening Means For India

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Indore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Salem 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Patna 265 265,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices move higher on Monday?

Gold and silver prices increased due to a weaker US dollar and growing investor focus on the US Federal Reserve's future policy. Easing geopolitical tensions also supported this rise.

How did the US-Iran peace agreement affect commodity markets?

The US-Iran peace agreement led to a weaker US dollar, improving bullion's appeal. It also eased crude oil supply disruption concerns, causing oil prices to drop.

How did gold and silver perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

MCX August gold futures climbed by up to 2.19% to an intraday high of Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams. MCX July silver futures saw gains of nearly 3%, trading at Rs 2,53,345 per kg.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 15 June 2026
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