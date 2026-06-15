Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices surged, driven by weaker dollar.

MCX gold climbed over two percent, silver gained nearly three.

Crude oil fell significantly after the US-Iran peace agreement.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar and growing investor focus on the future trajectory of US Federal Reserve policy, despite easing geopolitical tensions following a breakthrough between the US and Iran.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery climbed sharply during the session. The yellow metal rose as much as Rs 3,301, or 2.19 per cent, to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams around 11:45 am. It was later trading at Rs 1,52,774, up Rs 2,246, or 1.49 per cent, from the previous close.

Silver also witnessed strong buying interest, extending gains through the session. MCX July silver futures traded at Rs 2,53,345 per kg, up Rs 7,159, or nearly 3 per cent. The contract later quoted at Rs 2,51,692 per kg, higher by Rs 5,500, or 2.24 per cent, compared to the previous close.

The precious metals opened the day on a strong note, with gold starting at Rs 1,53,829 per 10 grams and silver at Rs 2,51,563 per kg on the commodity exchange.

According to commodity market analysts, the rally was aided by weakness in the US dollar. The dollar index hovered around 99.5 after slipping to a one-week low in the wake of the US-Iran peace agreement, improving the appeal of bullion among investors.

Market experts noted that gold continues to trade with a moderately positive bias, with attention gradually shifting away from geopolitical developments towards monetary policy signals from the US Federal Reserve. Silver, meanwhile, extended its rebound from recent lows and continued to derive support from strength in gold prices. Analysts said the medium-term outlook for the white metal remains favourable.

Internationally, both COMEX gold and silver traded in positive territory, reflecting sustained investor interest in precious metals.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices came under pressure after concerns over supply disruptions eased. US benchmark WTI crude dropped more than 5 per cent to around $80 per barrel, while Brent crude declined roughly 4 per cent to trade near $83 per barrel.

The decline in oil followed US President Donald Trump's announcement on Truth Social that Washington and Tehran had reached a peace agreement. According to Trump, the deal is expected to be formally signed on June 19 and would pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping corridor through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

Also Read: Rupee Soars, Oil Prices Fall: How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Boost India's Economy

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,168

22 Karat- 13,905

18 Karat- 11,380

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,349

22 Karat- 14,070

18 Karat- 11,800

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,153

22 Karat- 13,890

18 Karat- 11,365

Also Read: US-Iran Peace Deal Sends Oil Prices Tumbling, What Hormuz Reopening Means For India

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities