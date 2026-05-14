Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Prices Dip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell slightly on May 14.

Domestic retail prices mirrored subdued global markets.

MCX futures for gold and silver also declined.

Global economic and geopolitical factors influenced prices.

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a mild correction on Thursday, May 14, mirroring cautious sentiment in global bullion markets. Retail prices of both 24K and 22K gold declined slightly across major cities, while silver rates also moved lower amid global uncertainty surrounding geopolitical tensions, energy market swings, and key economic developments in the United States and China.

MCX gold June futures were trading lower by 0.37 per cent at Rs 1,62,270 per 10 grams around 9:24 am. Silver July futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange also slipped 1.61 per cent to Rs 2,96,160 per kilogram.

Investors remained focused on high-level diplomatic and economic developments globally, especially ongoing discussions involving US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Market participants were also tracking developments linked to the Iran conflict and fluctuations in crude oil prices, both of which continue to influence safe-haven demand for precious metals.

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Gold Rates Decline Across Major Indian Cities

In India’s retail bullion market, 24-karat gold, considered the purest form of gold, registered a marginal decline in several metropolitan cities. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, widely preferred for jewellery due to its durability, also witnessed softer pricing.

Below are the latest retail gold prices recorded across major Indian cities on May 14:

Gold Prices In India Today

City 24K Gold Price (per 10 gm) 22K Gold Price (per 10 gm) Mumbai Rs 1,62,230 Rs 1,48,711 New Delhi Rs 1,61,950 Rs 1,48,454 Bengaluru Rs 1,62,360 Rs 1,48,830 Kolkata Rs 1,61,940 Rs 1,48,445 Hyderabad Rs 1,54,510 Rs 1,48,885 Chennai Rs 1,62,630 Rs 1,49,078

Silver Prices Also Edge Lower

Silver prices too witnessed a decline in domestic markets, tracking weak international cues. Mumbai recorded one of the highest silver prices among the listed cities, while Kolkata saw slightly lower rates compared to other metros.

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Silver Prices In India Today

City Silver 999 Fine Price (per kg) Mumbai Rs 2,96,820 New Delhi Rs 2,96,310 Bengaluru Rs 2,97,060 Kolkata Rs 2,95,510 Hyderabad Rs 2,96,370 Chennai Rs 2,96,760

Global Bullion Market Remains Subdued

International precious metal prices also remained under pressure during early Asian trade hours. Spot silver declined 0.9 per cent to USD 87.18 per ounce, while spot gold traded largely flat at USD 4,688.43 per ounce as of 0212 GMT.

US gold futures for June delivery eased 0.2 per cent to USD 4,695. Other precious metals also witnessed losses, with platinum falling 0.4 per cent to USD 2,129.15 and palladium slipping 0.3 per cent to USD 1,495.75.

Analysts believe bullion markets may continue to remain volatile in the near term as traders assess global political signals, interest rate expectations, and movements in energy markets.