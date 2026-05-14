Gold and silver prices saw a mild correction due to cautious sentiment in global bullion markets and global uncertainty.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Prices Dip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on May 14 amid global market caution. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices fell slightly on May 14.
- Domestic retail prices mirrored subdued global markets.
- MCX futures for gold and silver also declined.
- Global economic and geopolitical factors influenced prices.
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 14): Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a mild correction on Thursday, May 14, mirroring cautious sentiment in global bullion markets. Retail prices of both 24K and 22K gold declined slightly across major cities, while silver rates also moved lower amid global uncertainty surrounding geopolitical tensions, energy market swings, and key economic developments in the United States and China.
MCX gold June futures were trading lower by 0.37 per cent at Rs 1,62,270 per 10 grams around 9:24 am. Silver July futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange also slipped 1.61 per cent to Rs 2,96,160 per kilogram.
Investors remained focused on high-level diplomatic and economic developments globally, especially ongoing discussions involving US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Market participants were also tracking developments linked to the Iran conflict and fluctuations in crude oil prices, both of which continue to influence safe-haven demand for precious metals.
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Gold Rates Decline Across Major Indian Cities
In India’s retail bullion market, 24-karat gold, considered the purest form of gold, registered a marginal decline in several metropolitan cities. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold, widely preferred for jewellery due to its durability, also witnessed softer pricing.
Below are the latest retail gold prices recorded across major Indian cities on May 14:
Gold Prices In India Today
|City
|24K Gold Price (per 10 gm)
|22K Gold Price (per 10 gm)
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,62,230
|Rs 1,48,711
|New Delhi
|Rs 1,61,950
|Rs 1,48,454
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,62,360
|Rs 1,48,830
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,61,940
|Rs 1,48,445
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,54,510
|Rs 1,48,885
|Chennai
|Rs 1,62,630
|Rs 1,49,078
Silver Prices Also Edge Lower
Silver prices too witnessed a decline in domestic markets, tracking weak international cues. Mumbai recorded one of the highest silver prices among the listed cities, while Kolkata saw slightly lower rates compared to other metros.
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Silver Prices In India Today
|City
|Silver 999 Fine Price (per kg)
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,96,820
|New Delhi
|Rs 2,96,310
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,97,060
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,95,510
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,96,370
|Chennai
|Rs 2,96,760
Global Bullion Market Remains Subdued
International precious metal prices also remained under pressure during early Asian trade hours. Spot silver declined 0.9 per cent to USD 87.18 per ounce, while spot gold traded largely flat at USD 4,688.43 per ounce as of 0212 GMT.
US gold futures for June delivery eased 0.2 per cent to USD 4,695. Other precious metals also witnessed losses, with platinum falling 0.4 per cent to USD 2,129.15 and palladium slipping 0.3 per cent to USD 1,495.75.
Analysts believe bullion markets may continue to remain volatile in the near term as traders assess global political signals, interest rate expectations, and movements in energy markets.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the mild correction in gold and silver prices on May 14?
Are gold prices lower in major Indian cities on May 14?
Yes, retail prices for both 24K and 22K gold declined slightly across major Indian cities on May 14.
What is the current status of MCX gold and silver futures?
MCX gold June futures were trading lower by 0.37%, and Silver July futures slipped 1.61%.
What global factors are influencing the precious metals market?
Investors are focused on diplomatic developments between the US and China, the Iran conflict, and crude oil price fluctuations.
How did silver prices perform on May 14?
Silver prices also edged lower in domestic markets, tracking weak international cues, with Mumbai recording some of the highest rates.