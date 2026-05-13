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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 13): Gold Near Record High, Silver Explodes Past Rs 2.9 Lakh; Check Latest City-Wise Rates In India

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 13): Gold Near Record High, Silver Explodes Past Rs 2.9 Lakh; Check Latest City-Wise Rates In India

Gold Silver Rate Today Live Updates: Get the latest gold and silver prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other key cities. Check daily bullion rate movements here.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver see strong long-term rally, high demand.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices remained under pressure in the international market on Wednesday, while domestic bullion rates in India continued to stay near record levels amid strong investor interest and volatility in global markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,62,648 per 10 grams. The yellow metal continued to hold above the Rs 1.6 lakh mark despite weak global sentiment triggered by stronger-than-expected US inflation data and fading hopes of an early US Federal Reserve rate cut.

Silver prices extended their rally and surged sharply in domestic trade. MCX Silver contracts for July 3 delivery jumped 6.42 per cent to Rs 2,96,984 per kilogram, tracking gains in global precious metal markets and renewed safe-haven buying.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver To Get Costlier As India Raises Tariff Imports To 15% After PM Modi's Appeal

Analysts said bullion prices found support after the US dollar weakened and crude oil prices eased following US President Donald Trump extending the ceasefire with Iran. Market participants are also closely watching geopolitical developments in West Asia and central bank policy signals for further direction in precious metals.

In the international market, spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent to $4,695.99 an ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery edged 0.4 per cent higher to $4,705.30 per ounce.

According to the Indian Bullion Association (IBA), retail gold prices in India remained elevated on May 13. The rate for 24-carat gold stood at Rs 161,410 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 147,959 per 10 grams. Silver 999 Fine was quoted at Rs 296,570 per kilogram.

Jewellers may additionally levy GST, making charges and local taxes, which can increase the final retail price for customers.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 13

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 162,070
  • 22 Karat - Rs 148,564

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 163,130
  • 22 Karat - Rs 149,536

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 162,780
  • 22 Karat - Rs 149,215

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 161,110
  • 22 Karat - Rs 147,684

Gold Prices in Hyderabad Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 162,610
  • 22 Karat - Rs 149,059

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 10 Gram)

  • 24 Karat - Rs 162,140
  • 22 Karat - Rs 140,323

Gold Price Today In Major Indian Cities

City 24K Gold (Per 10 gm) 22K Gold (Per 10 gm)
Hyderabad Rs 162,610 Rs 149,059
Ahmedabad Rs 161,950 Rs 148,450
Lucknow Rs 162,220 Rs 148,720
Bhubaneswar Rs 162,330 Rs 148,860
Patna Rs 162,120 Rs 148,640
Visakhapatnam Rs 162,540 Rs 149,020

Silver Prices Across Major Cities In India On May 13

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 295.72 per gram and Rs 295,720 per kilogram.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 297.57 per gram and Rs 297,570 per kilogram.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 296.94 per gram and Rs 296,940 per kilogram.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 296.03 per gram and Rs 296,030 per kilogram.

Silver Price In Hyderabad Today

The current silver price in Hyderabad stands at Rs 296.70 per gram and Rs 296,700 per kilogram.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 295.84 per gram and Rs 295,840 per kilogram.

ALSO READ: Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On May 13 As Oil Companies Lose Rs 1,700 Crore Daily

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Hyderabad Rs 296.70 Rs 296,700
Ahmedabad Rs 295.90 Rs 295,900
Lucknow Rs 295.80 Rs 295,800
Bhubaneswar Rs 296.10 Rs 296,100
Patna Rs 295.60 Rs 295,600
Visakhapatnam Rs 296.40 Rs 296,400

Gold And Silver Continue Long-Term Rally

Gold prices have remained on a strong upward trajectory over the past year amid global economic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. The precious metal rallied sharply from Rs 135,257 in January to nearly Rs 157,480 by March in the domestic market before witnessing mild profit-booking in recent weeks.

Silver, meanwhile, has significantly outperformed gold in percentage terms due to rising industrial demand and sharp currency fluctuations, with prices now trading above Rs 2.9 lakh per kilogram in India.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What factors are influencing gold and silver prices?

Gold and silver prices are influenced by investor interest, global market volatility, US inflation data, central bank policies, the weakening US dollar, crude oil prices, and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Gold Price In India Business News Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Today 13 May 18 Carat Gold Price India
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