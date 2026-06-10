Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices declined Wednesday over US Fed concerns.

Domestic gold futures fell 1.51%, silver nearly 1%.

Stronger dollar, rising crude fueled inflation, weakening bullion.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, pressured by growing concerns that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates amid persistent inflation risks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell 1.51 per cent to Rs 1,50,140 per 10 grams at around 12.15 pm. Silver futures for July delivery also remained under pressure, declining nearly 1 per cent to Rs 2,36,239 per kg.

According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,48,429 per 10 grams on Wednesday, compared with Rs 1,52,519 at the previous session’s opening.

The weakness was mirrored in international markets. Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,187.59 an ounce, touching its lowest level in 11 weeks, while US gold futures for August delivery slipped to $4,213.40 an ounce.

Analysts attributed the decline to a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. Higher oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep borrowing costs elevated for longer.

A stronger dollar also makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, weighing on demand. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are assigning more than a 70 per cent probability of a US Fed rate hike by December.

For MCX gold, analysts see immediate resistance near Rs 1,52,000. A sustained move above this level could pave the way for a recovery towards Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,55,000.

Market participants said the near-term outlook for precious metals remains cautious, with geopolitical developments and broader market volatility likely to continue influencing price movements. For silver, MCX prices are holding above the key support zone of Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,32,000, while resistance is seen in the Rs 2,38,000–Rs 2,40,000 range. A break below Rs 2,32,000 could trigger further selling pressure, they added.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,901

22 Karat- 13,660

18 Karat- 11,179

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,055

22 Karat- 13,800

18 Karat- 11,570

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities