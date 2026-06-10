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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 10): US-Iran War Hit Metals Hard, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 10): US-Iran War Hit Metals Hard, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices rallied on June 10 amidst the US-Iran ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices declined Wednesday over US Fed concerns.
  • Domestic gold futures fell 1.51%, silver nearly 1%.
  • Stronger dollar, rising crude fueled inflation, weakening bullion.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, pressured by growing concerns that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates amid persistent inflation risks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell 1.51 per cent to Rs 1,50,140 per 10 grams at around 12.15 pm. Silver futures for July delivery also remained under pressure, declining nearly 1 per cent to Rs 2,36,239 per kg.

According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,48,429 per 10 grams on Wednesday, compared with Rs 1,52,519 at the previous session’s opening.

The weakness was mirrored in international markets. Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,187.59 an ounce, touching its lowest level in 11 weeks, while US gold futures for August delivery slipped to $4,213.40 an ounce.

Analysts attributed the decline to a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. Higher oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep borrowing costs elevated for longer.

A stronger dollar also makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, weighing on demand. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are assigning more than a 70 per cent probability of a US Fed rate hike by December.

For MCX gold, analysts see immediate resistance near Rs 1,52,000. A sustained move above this level could pave the way for a recovery towards Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,55,000.

Market participants said the near-term outlook for precious metals remains cautious, with geopolitical developments and broader market volatility likely to continue influencing price movements. For silver, MCX prices are holding above the key support zone of Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,32,000, while resistance is seen in the Rs 2,38,000–Rs 2,40,000 range. A break below Rs 2,32,000 could trigger further selling pressure, they added.

Also Read : 10% Jet Fuel Hike, Rs 10,000 Crore Relief Fund: Inside Govt's Plan To Shield Airlines

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 10

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,901

22 Karat- 13,660

18 Karat- 11,179

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,055

22 Karat- 13,800

18 Karat- 11,570

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,886

22 Karat- 13,645

18 Karat- 11,164

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,886 13,645 11,164
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,891 13,650 11,169
Gold Rate in Indore 14,891 13,650 11,169
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,901 13,660 11,179
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,055 13,800 11,570
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,886 13,645 11,164
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,886 13,645 11,164
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,901 13,660 11,179
Gold Rate in Salem 15,055 13,800 11,570
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,886 13,645 11,164
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,886 13,645 11,164
Gold Rate in Patna 14,891 13,650 11,169

Also Read : The Hidden Cost Of The West Asia War: India’s Subsidy Bill Is Soaring

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 10

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Indore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Salem 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Patna 250 250,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on Wednesday?

Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday. Gold futures for August delivery fell 1.51% on MCX, while silver futures for July delivery declined nearly 1%.

What factors caused the decline in precious metal prices?

Prices were pressured by concerns over the US Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates due to inflation risks. A stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices also contributed to the decline.

What was the international spot gold price on Wednesday?

Spot gold fell 1.8% to $4,187.59 an ounce, marking its lowest level in 11 weeks. US gold futures for August delivery also slipped to $4,213.40 an ounce.

What is the near-term outlook for precious metals?

The near-term outlook for precious metals remains cautious. Geopolitical developments and broader market volatility are expected to continue influencing price movements.

What was the 24-carat gold price according to IBJA data?

According to IBJA data, the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,48,429 per 10 grams on Wednesday. This is compared with Rs 1,52,519 at the previous session's opening.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 10 June 2026
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