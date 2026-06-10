Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday. Gold futures for August delivery fell 1.51% on MCX, while silver futures for July delivery declined nearly 1%.
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- Gold and silver prices declined Wednesday over US Fed concerns.
- Domestic gold futures fell 1.51%, silver nearly 1%.
- Stronger dollar, rising crude fueled inflation, weakening bullion.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices traded lower on Wednesday, pressured by growing concerns that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a hawkish stance on interest rates amid persistent inflation risks.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell 1.51 per cent to Rs 1,50,140 per 10 grams at around 12.15 pm. Silver futures for July delivery also remained under pressure, declining nearly 1 per cent to Rs 2,36,239 per kg.
According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,48,429 per 10 grams on Wednesday, compared with Rs 1,52,519 at the previous session’s opening.
The weakness was mirrored in international markets. Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,187.59 an ounce, touching its lowest level in 11 weeks, while US gold futures for August delivery slipped to $4,213.40 an ounce.
Analysts attributed the decline to a stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices amid renewed tensions in West Asia. Higher oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may keep borrowing costs elevated for longer.
A stronger dollar also makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, weighing on demand. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are assigning more than a 70 per cent probability of a US Fed rate hike by December.
For MCX gold, analysts see immediate resistance near Rs 1,52,000. A sustained move above this level could pave the way for a recovery towards Rs 1,54,000-Rs 1,55,000.
Market participants said the near-term outlook for precious metals remains cautious, with geopolitical developments and broader market volatility likely to continue influencing price movements. For silver, MCX prices are holding above the key support zone of Rs 2,34,000-Rs 2,32,000, while resistance is seen in the Rs 2,38,000–Rs 2,40,000 range. A break below Rs 2,32,000 could trigger further selling pressure, they added.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 10
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,901
22 Karat- 13,660
18 Karat- 11,179
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 15,055
22 Karat- 13,800
18 Karat- 11,570
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,886
22 Karat- 13,645
18 Karat- 11,164
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,886
22 Karat- 13,645
18 Karat- 11,164
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,886
22 Karat- 13,645
18 Karat- 11,164
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,886
22 Karat- 13,645
18 Karat- 11,164
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,886
|13,645
|11,164
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,891
|13,650
|11,169
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,891
|13,650
|11,169
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,901
|13,660
|11,179
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|15,055
|13,800
|11,570
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,886
|13,645
|11,164
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,886
|13,645
|11,164
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,901
|13,660
|11,179
|Gold Rate in Salem
|15,055
|13,800
|11,570
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,886
|13,645
|11,164
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,886
|13,645
|11,164
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,891
|13,650
|11,169
Also Read : The Hidden Cost Of The West Asia War: India’s Subsidy Bill Is Soaring
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 10
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|250
|250,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|260
|260,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|250
|250,000
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on Wednesday?
What factors caused the decline in precious metal prices?
Prices were pressured by concerns over the US Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates due to inflation risks. A stronger US dollar and rising crude oil prices also contributed to the decline.
What was the international spot gold price on Wednesday?
Spot gold fell 1.8% to $4,187.59 an ounce, marking its lowest level in 11 weeks. US gold futures for August delivery also slipped to $4,213.40 an ounce.
What is the near-term outlook for precious metals?
The near-term outlook for precious metals remains cautious. Geopolitical developments and broader market volatility are expected to continue influencing price movements.
What was the 24-carat gold price according to IBJA data?
According to IBJA data, the price of 24-carat gold dropped to Rs 1,48,429 per 10 grams on Wednesday. This is compared with Rs 1,52,519 at the previous session's opening.