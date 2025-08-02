Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceLucknow Gold Prices Soar: Is Now The Time To Buy Gold In India?

Lucknow Gold Prices Soar: Is Now The Time To Buy Gold In India?

India, the world’s second-biggest consumer of gold after China, sources most of its supply from imports, with recycled gold forming only a modest share of the market.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Lucknow have surged, adding to the metal’s ongoing rally across India. On Sunday, 22-karat gold was quoted at Rs 9,305 per gram, while the more refined 24-karat (999) gold touched Rs 10,150 per gram. This price level places Lucknow among the costlier cities for gold buyers, reflecting the broader bullish trend seen nationwide.

India, the world’s second-biggest consumer of gold after China, sources most of its supply from imports, with recycled gold forming only a modest share of the market. Because gold is priced in US dollars, even small changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can have an immediate and visible impact on local prices.

Why Gold Prices Are Moving Up

The cost of gold isn’t shaped by currency movements alone. A mix of factors – from import duties and GST to state taxes – add to the cost structure in India. Gold is also globally viewed as a safe-haven investment, drawing demand during times of inflation, economic instability or market stress. In addition, wider signals like bond yields and global economic conditions feed into investor sentiment and ultimately influence pricing.

This unique combination of domestic taxes, international financial shifts, and demand cycles makes gold prices inherently volatile in India. Even minor developments in the global economy can trigger immediate price changes for consumers in Lucknow.

Also Read : RBI MPC August 2025: Will The Central Bank Announce A Festive Rate Cut Ahead Of Diwali?

Gold Rates Across India Stay Firm

The wider picture confirms that the uptrend is not confined to one city. Delhi shares Lucknow’s rate of Rs 9,305 per gram for 22K gold, while Ahmedabad and Indore hover slightly lower at Rs 9,295 per gram. In Kolkata and Chennai, the price of 22K gold is Rs 9,290 per gram, with 24K priced at Rs 10,135.

For buyers in Lucknow, the current levels – Rs 9,305 for 22K and Rs 10,150 for 24K – highlight gold’s enduring role as a store of value and a protective asset. Even amid price swings, its appeal as a long-term investment remains powerful for households and investors alike.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lucknow Gold Price Today In Lucknow Gold Rates In Lucknow Today
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget