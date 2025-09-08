Gold Rates In Lucknow Today: 22K At Rs 9,950 Per Gram, Check Prices Across India

Gold prices in Lucknow fell on Monday, keeping pace with the decline in international bullion rates. The latest data shows 22-karat gold priced at Rs 9,950 per gram, while 24-karat gold stands at Rs 10,853 per gram. The drop reflects a combination of currency volatility, global investor sentiment, and local taxation that together determine India’s retail prices.

As the world’s second-biggest gold market after China, India depends largely on imports to feed its demand. Recycled gold accounts for only a fraction of supply. Since global gold is traded in dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar rate can heavily sway prices in cities such as Lucknow. Additionally, customs duty, GST, and state-level charges influence the price consumers ultimately pay.

Investor Sentiment Weakens Amid Global Uncertainty

Market experts note that domestic prices in India are often dictated by external factors such as global bond yields and policy changes by leading economies. Monday’s decline in Lucknow mirrors worldwide caution among investors, who are reassessing growth forecasts and interest rate expectations.

Despite short-term volatility, gold continues to hold strong cultural and financial importance across Uttar Pradesh. For many households, it is a trusted store of wealth and a key asset for long-term security. Local traders suggest that dips in prices tend to encourage festive and wedding-related purchases, reinforcing steady baseline demand.

Lucknow in Comparison With Other Major Markets

Lucknow’s 22-karat price of Rs 9,950 per gram puts it above cities such as Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad, all of which recorded Rs 9,935 per gram. In contrast, Chennai was costlier at Rs 9,970 for 22-karat gold. For 24-karat gold, Lucknow’s Rs 10,853 per gram rate matched Delhi, while Chennai was higher at Rs 10,877.

Markets in Ahmedabad and Indore hovered slightly lower at Rs 10,841–10,843 for 24-karat gold. These regional variations are largely explained by logistics and local tax structures.

For buyers in Lucknow, Monday’s dip may be seen as a short-term opportunity, though the overall trajectory of prices remains tied to global economic shifts. With market volatility likely to persist, analysts believe gold will continue to feature prominently in investor portfolios seeking stability and protection.