Gold Rates In Lucknow Remain Among Highest On August 9 Amid National Decline; Check Details

Gold prices in Lucknow stayed firm today, placing the city at the top among major metros. The rate for 22-karat gold in Lucknow stands at Rs 9,460 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,319 per gram. Despite a slight dip in several other cities, Lucknow’s rates remain among the highest, reflecting steady local demand.

In Delhi, prices match Lucknow’s, with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai recorded lower rates — Rs 9,445 for 22K and Rs 10,304 for 24K. Slightly higher than Kolkata but below Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Indore saw 22K gold at Rs 9,450 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,309 per gram.

Why Lucknow Prices Remain Firm

The resilience in Lucknow’s gold prices comes despite softer international bullion rates and a relatively stable rupee against the US dollar. Traders attribute the firmness to consistent local buying ahead of the festive and wedding season.

Festive Buying Momentum

Analysts believe that with festivals such as Diwali and wedding celebrations around the corner, Lucknow’s strong cultural affinity for gold jewellery is helping maintain robust demand. While prices in other cities have eased slightly, Lucknow’s market remains buoyant, offering sellers an edge and keeping the city at the forefront of India’s daily gold price charts.

Gold Retains Its Shine Amid Global Turmoil

Gold prices continue to draw strength from a mix of global financial instability, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. These conditions have reinforced the metal’s reputation as a dependable hedge against uncertainty and a trusted store of value for investors worldwide.

In India, and particularly in Lucknow, gold remains a preferred investment choice as households and traders navigate unpredictable economic conditions. The approaching festive season is likely to add fresh momentum to physical demand, with analysts forecasting heightened price fluctuations in the near term.