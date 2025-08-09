Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rates In Lucknow Remain Among Highest On August 9 Amid National Decline; Check Details

Gold Rates In Lucknow Remain Among Highest On August 9 Amid National Decline; Check Details

In India, and particularly in Lucknow, gold remains a preferred investment choice as households and traders navigate unpredictable economic conditions

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Lucknow stayed firm today, placing the city at the top among major metros. The rate for 22-karat gold in Lucknow stands at Rs 9,460 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,319 per gram. Despite a slight dip in several other cities, Lucknow’s rates remain among the highest, reflecting steady local demand.

In Delhi, prices match Lucknow’s, with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,319 per gram. Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai recorded lower rates — Rs 9,445 for 22K and Rs 10,304 for 24K. Slightly higher than Kolkata but below Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Indore saw 22K gold at Rs 9,450 per gram and 24K at Rs 10,309 per gram.

Why Lucknow Prices Remain Firm

The resilience in Lucknow’s gold prices comes despite softer international bullion rates and a relatively stable rupee against the US dollar. Traders attribute the firmness to consistent local buying ahead of the festive and wedding season.

Festive Buying Momentum

Analysts believe that with festivals such as Diwali and wedding celebrations around the corner, Lucknow’s strong cultural affinity for gold jewellery is helping maintain robust demand. While prices in other cities have eased slightly, Lucknow’s market remains buoyant, offering sellers an edge and keeping the city at the forefront of India’s daily gold price charts.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 9): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Retains Its Shine Amid Global Turmoil

Gold prices continue to draw strength from a mix of global financial instability, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. These conditions have reinforced the metal’s reputation as a dependable hedge against uncertainty and a trusted store of value for investors worldwide.

In India, and particularly in Lucknow, gold remains a preferred investment choice as households and traders navigate unpredictable economic conditions. The approaching festive season is likely to add fresh momentum to physical demand, with analysts forecasting heightened price fluctuations in the near term.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Lucknow Gold Prices 22K Gold Rate Lucknow 24K Gold Rate Lucknow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget