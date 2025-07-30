Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceChennai Sees Gold Rate Uptick; Investors Watch For Festive Season Moves

Chennai Sees Gold Rate Uptick; Investors Watch For Festive Season Moves

India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, and its dependence on imports means that international market shifts immediately ripple through to domestic rates.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 12:31 PM (IST)

Chennai’s bullion market saw gold prices strengthen on July 30, tracking similar movements nationwide. Market data shows 22-karat gold at Rs 9,210 per gram, while the purer 24-karat gold, or 999 gold, hit Rs 10,048 per gram.

India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, and its dependence on imports means that international market shifts immediately ripple through to domestic rates. Gold is traded in US dollars, so movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate can sharply raise or lower prices in cities like Chennai.

Also Read : Trump’s Russia Warning Fuels Uncertainty But Keeps Oil Supported

Why Gold Is More Expensive for Chennai Buyers

Domestic levies have a significant bearing on prices as well. Import duties, GST and state-level charges all contribute to the final amount buyers pay, leading to minor variations between regions. On July 30, Chennai’s rates matched those of Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru at Rs 9,210 for 22K and Rs 10,048 for 24K.

Slightly higher rates were reported in Ahmedabad and Indore, where 22K gold stood at Rs 9,215 per gram and 24K gold cost Rs 10,053 per gram. However, Delhi and Lucknow led the pack, each seeing 22K at Rs 9,225 and 24K at Rs 10,063.

Chennai Buyers Watch for Market Shifts

Gold’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset has kept it in demand regardless of price spikes. For many in Chennai, the yellow metal is not just an adornment but a critical part of household wealth and a trusted financial fallback.

Analysts note that global economic cues, from bond yield fluctuations to central bank policies, will continue to dictate whether this upward trend accelerates or stabilises. For now, Chennai consumers and investors alike will keep a close eye on the market, even as they adapt to rising gold prices ahead of the festive season.

Also Read : D-Street Remains Cautious Amid Trade Talks, Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Gold Prices Gold Prices In Chennai Gold Rates In Chennai
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
World
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
'India A Good Friend, But Charged More Tariffs Than Any Other Country': Donald Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Breaking News: Cloudburst Triggers Devastating Flash Floods in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | ABP NEWS
Hospital Inundated In Bihar’s Nalanda; Patients Wade Through Flooded Campus For Treatment
Nawada & Trichy Flooded: Homes Submerged, Streets Become Rivers As Water Crisis Deepens
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget