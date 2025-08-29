Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Rates Firm Up In Chennai; Marginal Rise Seen In Domestic Market

Gold Rates Firm Up In Chennai; Marginal Rise Seen In Domestic Market

Analysts said that gold’s marginal rise on Friday can be attributed to a blend of domestic currency movements and international market sentiment.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight upward movement on Friday, with Chennai aligning with the nationwide trend. In the southern city, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,406 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 10,261 per gram.

India remains heavily reliant on imported bullion, with recycled gold contributing only a limited share of supply. Domestic gold prices are directly affected by international benchmarks, as the metal is traded in US dollars. Any depreciation in the rupee against the dollar tends to make imports costlier, pushing up local prices.

Global Sentiment Influencing Domestic Demand

Analysts said that gold’s marginal rise on Friday can be attributed to a blend of domestic currency movements and international market sentiment. Global factors such as US bond yields, expectations of central bank decisions, and investor appetite for safe-haven assets all weigh on gold prices.

In addition to currency fluctuations, local charges including import duties, GST, and state levies determine the final price paid by buyers in Chennai. With the festive season on the horizon, jewellers anticipate stable demand despite the modest price volatility.

Gold as Cultural and Economic Mainstay in Chennai

Chennai, with its deep-rooted cultural connection to gold, remains one of India’s strongest bullion markets. Families traditionally view gold not just as an adornment but also as a financial safeguard during times of uncertainty. This dual role ensures the metal’s continued relevance, particularly when inflationary pressures or global risks loom large.

Elsewhere, other Indian cities mirrored similar trends. In Delhi, the price for 22-karat gold stood at Rs 9,421 per gram, while 24-karat touched Rs 10,276. Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru were quoted at Rs 9,406 for 22-karat and Rs 10,261 for 24-karat.

Amid fluctuating economic indicators, gold continues to act as a reliable hedge. For Chennai’s buyers, the current rates offer a balance between affordability and security, making the yellow metal an enduring choice for investment and cultural occasions.

Also read
Published at : 29 Aug 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Gold Price Today Gold Rates Chennai
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum
India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
India-China Border Dispute: Agreement Reached During 24th Round of Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Tokyo Airport with Traditional Folk Dance | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Narendra Modi’s Important Visit to Japan: Strengthening India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget