Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies primarily on imports to meet its domestic requirement, with recycled gold contributing only marginally to the overall supply. Because the global bullion trade is conducted in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on local gold prices. In addition, factors such as customs duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges play a major role in determining retail prices across the country.

Beyond its monetary value, gold enjoys a deep-rooted cultural importance in India, where it is traditionally seen as a symbol of prosperity and a trusted store of wealth. It is also regarded as a dependable hedge against inflation and economic instability. However, gold prices in India remain far from insulated. Global financial cues – including shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and overall market sentiment – continue to exert a strong influence, keeping domestic rates closely aligned with international trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,701 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,691 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,795 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,686 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,800 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,691 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,810 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,701 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).