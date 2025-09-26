Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (September 26): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,545 in Delhi, Rs 10,530 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,535 in Ahmedabad

26 Sep 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars on international markets, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect the prices faced by Indian buyers.

Domestically, retail gold prices are shaped not only by global benchmarks but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all add to the final cost for consumers, often making gold purchases significantly more expensive than the base international price. On the global front, gold prices continue to respond to movements in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and overall economic uncertainty. Its long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that the metal remains in demand during periods of geopolitical tension or financial market volatility.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,545 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,503 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,550 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,509 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,535 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,493 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,535 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,493 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,545 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,503 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

26 Sep 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
