At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (September 26): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,545 in Delhi, Rs 10,530 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,535 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars on international markets, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect the prices faced by Indian buyers.
Domestically, retail gold prices are shaped not only by global benchmarks but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all add to the final cost for consumers, often making gold purchases significantly more expensive than the base international price. On the global front, gold prices continue to respond to movements in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and overall economic uncertainty. Its long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that the metal remains in demand during periods of geopolitical tension or financial market volatility.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,550 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,509 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,535 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,493 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,530 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,488per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,535 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,493 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,545 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,503 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
Business
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
World
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
India
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh On 93rd Birth Anniversary: 'Recall His Contributions...'
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement