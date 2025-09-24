Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (September 24): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 24): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,590 in Delhi, Rs 10,575 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,580 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a minor portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars on international markets, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on the prices faced by Indian buyers.

Domestically, retail gold prices are shaped not only by global benchmarks but also by multiple layers of taxation. Import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies all contribute to the final cost for consumers. On the international front, gold’s price movements remain influenced by changes in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and its traditional role as a safe-haven asset during times of economic stress or geopolitical uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,590 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,552 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,600 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,564 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,575 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,537 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,575 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,537 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,575 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,537 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,575 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,537 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,580 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,542 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,575 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,537 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,580 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,542 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,590 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,552 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Embed widget