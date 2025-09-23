Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, as recycled gold contributes only a small share of overall supply. Because bullion is globally priced in US dollars, movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct bearing on the cost paid by Indian buyers.

Within the country, retail prices are influenced not just by international benchmarks but also by layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges all add to the final price that consumers pay. Internationally, gold’s trajectory continues to be shaped by factors such as shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and its enduring status as a safe-haven asset in periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,500 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,455 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,433 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,485 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,438 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,485 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,438 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,485 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,438 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,495 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).