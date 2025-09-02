Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies primarily on imports to meet demand, with recycled gold forming only a limited share. Since the metal is traded internationally in US dollars, shifts in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence local prices. Domestic costs are further shaped by import duties, GST, and state-level taxes.

Beyond being a financial asset, gold is deeply embedded in Indian culture, symbolising prosperity and offering a sense of security during inflation or economic stress. However, prices remain highly volatile, largely driven by global factors. Bond yield movements, central bank decisions, and investor sentiment play a crucial role in shaping international gold prices, which in turn keep Indian rates closely aligned with global markets.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,740 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,624 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,730 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,614 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,725 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,609 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,730 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,614 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,740 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,624 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).