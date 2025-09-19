At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (September 19): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,220 in Delhi, Rs 10,205 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,210 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, ranked as the second-largest consumer of gold after China, meets most of its domestic requirement through imports, with recycled gold contributing only a limited share to overall supply. As gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on the price paid by Indian buyers.
At the retail level, gold prices in India are not just driven by global benchmarks but are also influenced by multiple layers of taxation. Import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific charges all add to the final cost for consumers. Globally, bullion prices continue to be dictated by movements in bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and its traditional role as a safe-haven investment during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,230 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,160 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,138 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,133 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,138 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,220 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,148 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
