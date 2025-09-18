Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (September 18): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (September 18): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,205 in Delhi, Rs 10,190 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,195 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends largely on imports to satisfy domestic demand, as recycled gold contributes only a small fraction to supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars globally, movements in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence the cost borne by Indian buyers.

Within the country, the retail price of gold is further shaped by multiple layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state levies. On a broader scale, bullion prices are guided by international factors such as shifts in bond yields, changes in central bank policies, and gold’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset during times of economic or geopolitical stress.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,132 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,220 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,149 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,122 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,190 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,117 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,195 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,175 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,205 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,132 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
