At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (September 16): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 10,205 in Delhi, Rs 10,190 in Mumbai, and Rs 10,195 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends largely on imports to meet domestic requirements, as recycled gold contributes only a small fraction of the overall supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts the cost borne by Indian buyers.
Multiple layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, play a crucial role in shaping the final price. This makes domestic gold rates highly sensitive to government policy changes as well as foreign exchange market swings. Beyond local factors, international trends remain equally decisive. Shifts in bond yields, changes in central bank policies, and gold’s role as a safe-haven asset during times of global uncertainty continue to drive the overall direction of bullion prices.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,184 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,110 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,184 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,110 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,194 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
Cities
Cloudburst In Dehradun Unleashes Flash Floods, 2 People Missing
World
‘Maharaja Of Tariffs’: Trump Aide Navarro’s Swipe At India Even As Trade Talks Set To Resume On Tuesday
Election 2025
Congress, RJD ‘Shamelessly Taking Out Yatra To Save Infiltrators’: Modi In Bihar Vows Action
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion
Advertisement