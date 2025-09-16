Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends largely on imports to meet domestic requirements, as recycled gold contributes only a small fraction of the overall supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts the cost borne by Indian buyers.

Multiple layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges, play a crucial role in shaping the final price. This makes domestic gold rates highly sensitive to government policy changes as well as foreign exchange market swings. Beyond local factors, international trends remain equally decisive. Shifts in bond yields, changes in central bank policies, and gold’s role as a safe-haven asset during times of global uncertainty continue to drive the overall direction of bullion prices.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,194 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,280 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,215 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,184 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,110 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,179 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,105 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,184 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,110 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,194 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,120 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).