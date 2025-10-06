Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies mainly on imports, as recycled gold contributes little. Fluctuations in the rupee-dollar rate directly impact what buyers pay.

Domestic gold prices are higher than global rates due to import duties, GST, and state levies, making jewellery and bullion more expensive. Globally, prices respond to bond yields, central bank policies, and economic uncertainty. Gold’s safe-haven appeal keeps demand strong during market volatility and geopolitical tensions.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,085 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,092 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,060 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,075 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,082 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,075 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,082 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,085 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,092 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).