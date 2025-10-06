At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Hits Fresh Highs, Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,085 in Delhi, Rs 11,070 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,075 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies mainly on imports, as recycled gold contributes little. Fluctuations in the rupee-dollar rate directly impact what buyers pay.
Domestic gold prices are higher than global rates due to import duties, GST, and state levies, making jewellery and bullion more expensive. Globally, prices respond to bond yields, central bank policies, and economic uncertainty. Gold’s safe-haven appeal keeps demand strong during market volatility and geopolitical tensions.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,060 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,066 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,075 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,082 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,070 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,077 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,075 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,082 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,085 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,092 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
India
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion
Advertisement