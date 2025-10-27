At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Explorer
Gold Prices Dip, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,425 in Delhi, Rs 11,410 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,415 in Ahmedabad.
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Recycled gold contributes only a limited share to the country’s overall supply, underscoring India’s reliance on external sources for bullion.
Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate play a critical role in determining its price for Indian buyers. A weaker rupee makes gold imports more expensive, directly impacting local retail rates.
Globally, the value of gold is shaped by a range of economic and market factors, from shifts in bond yields and central bank policies to broader investor sentiment. The precious metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset remains intact, drawing investors seeking stability during periods of financial market turbulence or geopolitical uncertainty. As global conditions fluctuate, gold continues to serve as a hedge against risk, retaining its allure as a timeless store of value.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,491 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,450 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,453 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,415 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,453 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,415 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,463 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,425 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement