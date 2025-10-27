Gold Prices Dip, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Recycled gold contributes only a limited share to the country’s overall supply, underscoring India’s reliance on external sources for bullion.

Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate play a critical role in determining its price for Indian buyers. A weaker rupee makes gold imports more expensive, directly impacting local retail rates.

Globally, the value of gold is shaped by a range of economic and market factors, from shifts in bond yields and central bank policies to broader investor sentiment. The precious metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset remains intact, drawing investors seeking stability during periods of financial market turbulence or geopolitical uncertainty. As global conditions fluctuate, gold continues to serve as a hedge against risk, retaining its allure as a timeless store of value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,463 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,425 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,491 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,450 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,453 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,415 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,448 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,410 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,453 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,415 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,463 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,425 per gram for 22-karat gold.