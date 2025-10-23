Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small fraction of the total supply. As gold is priced globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct impact on the metal’s cost for Indian consumers.

In India, gold typically trades at a premium compared to international benchmark prices. This difference arises from factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level charges, all of which contribute to higher prices for jewellery and bullion.

On the global front, gold prices are influenced by a range of factors, including changes in bond yields, central bank policies, and overall investor sentiment. Its long-standing status as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand for gold remains strong during times of financial turbulence or geopolitical uncertainty, as investors seek stability and wealth protection.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,500 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,546 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,465 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,508 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,465 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,508 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,465 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,508 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,465 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,508 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,470 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,513 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,465 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,508 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,518 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,480 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,603 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Amid ongoing economic volatility and market fluctuations, gold remains a preferred asset for investors seeking stability and long-term protection of wealth.