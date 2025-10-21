Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends predominantly on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a minor share to total supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect costs for Indian buyers.

Within the country, gold often trades at a premium over global benchmark rates. This markup is largely driven by import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies, which together push up the price of both jewellery and bullion across India.

Globally, gold prices are shaped by multiple factors, including bond yield movements, central bank monetary policy, and broader investor sentiment. Its enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures strong demand during periods of financial instability or geopolitical uncertainty, as investors increasingly turn to gold to safeguard wealth.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,288 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).