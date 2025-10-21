Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Regain Pace On Oct 21, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Regain Pace On Oct 21, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 12,185 in Delhi, Rs 12,170 in Mumbai, and Rs 12,175 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends predominantly on imports to meet domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a minor share to total supply. Since gold is priced internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect costs for Indian buyers.

Within the country, gold often trades at a premium over global benchmark rates. This markup is largely driven by import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies, which together push up the price of both jewellery and bullion across India.

Globally, gold prices are shaped by multiple factors, including bond yield movements, central bank monetary policy, and broader investor sentiment. Its enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures strong demand during periods of financial instability or geopolitical uncertainty, as investors increasingly turn to gold to safeguard wealth.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,180 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,288 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News Diwali Gold Price Gold Price After Diwali
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
'Not Only Firecrackers But...': BJP Blames AAP-Ruled Punjab As Toxic Haze Shrouds Delhi After Diwali
Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
Cricket
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
IND vs AUS ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Show In Adelaide? Check Out Weather Forecast
Election 2025
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
RJD Vs RJD In Bihar Polls As Tejashwi Yadav To Campaign Against His Party Candidate In This Key Seat
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget