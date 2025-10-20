Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Fall Marginally On Diwali, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Fall Marginally On Diwali, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,995 in Delhi, Rs 11,980 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,985 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold making up only a small fraction of total supply. Because gold is traded globally in US dollars, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has an immediate impact on prices for Indian buyers.

Domestically, gold often trades at a premium over international benchmark rates. This is largely due to import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies, which collectively increase the cost of both jewellery and bullion across the country.

On the global stage, gold prices are influenced by a range of factors, from movements in bond yields to monetary policy decisions by central banks, as well as broader shifts in investor sentiment. Its long-standing reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand remains robust during periods of financial instability or geopolitical uncertainty, as investors turn to gold to preserve value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,995 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,084 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,920 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,004 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,069 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,069 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,069 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,069 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,985 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,074 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,069 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,985 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,074 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,995 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,084 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 09:49 AM (IST)





