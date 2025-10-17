Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, as recycled gold contributes only marginally to total supply. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence prices in the Indian market.

Within India, gold typically costs more than international benchmark rates because of multiple levies such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific surcharges. These additional costs make both jewellery and bullion more expensive for local buyers.

Globally, gold prices are driven by several factors, including shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and overall investor sentiment. The precious metal’s enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand remains strong during times of economic instability or geopolitical uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,200 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).