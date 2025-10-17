Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Hit Record Rs 1.32 Lakh Just Before Dhanteras, Check Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, And More Cities

Gold Prices Hit Record Rs 1.32 Lakh Just Before Dhanteras, Check Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 12,185 in Delhi, Rs 12,170 in Mumbai, and Rs 12,175 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, as recycled gold contributes only marginally to total supply. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence prices in the Indian market.

Within India, gold typically costs more than international benchmark rates because of multiple levies such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific surcharges. These additional costs make both jewellery and bullion more expensive for local buyers.

Globally, gold prices are driven by several factors, including shifts in bond yields, monetary policy decisions by central banks, and overall investor sentiment. The precious metal’s enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that demand remains strong during times of economic instability or geopolitical uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,200 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,309 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,277 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,282 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 13,292 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Gold Price Today Gold Rate Dhanteras Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget