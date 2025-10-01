Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, depends heavily on imports, with recycled gold making up only a small portion of supply. Since bullion is priced in US dollars globally, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect what Indian buyers pay. Retail gold prices in India are also shaped by import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, which add to the final cost. Globally, gold prices remain sensitive to central bank policies, bond yields, and economic uncertainty. Its enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset keeps demand high, especially during periods of market volatility and geopolitical tensions.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,890 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,879 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,890 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,880 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,875 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,864 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,875 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,864 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,875 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,864 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,875 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,864 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,869 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,875 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,864 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,880 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,869 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,890 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,879 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).