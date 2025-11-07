Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Remain Muted On Nov 7, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,251 in Delhi, Rs 11,188 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,241 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to rely significantly on imports to satisfy its vast domestic appetite for the yellow metal. Although there have been ongoing initiatives to strengthen recycling systems and formalise gold collection channels, the contribution of recycled metal remains relatively limited. This underlines the nation’s persistent dependence on global supply to meet its internal demand.

Because gold is traded internationally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s value have a direct impact on local prices. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of imported gold rises, making the metal more expensive for Indian consumers. On the global stage, gold prices are influenced by a complex mix of economic trends and geopolitical factors. Movements in bond yields, policy actions by major central banks, and shifting investor sentiment all play a role in determining market direction. 

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,251 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,295 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,270 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,188 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,188 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,188 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,188 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,241 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,202 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,188 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,263 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,241 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,251 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
