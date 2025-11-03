At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Continues To Shine, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,303 in Delhi, Rs 11,290 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,293 in Ahmedabad.
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to rely heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand for the precious metal. Despite efforts to promote recycling and build organised collection networks, recycled gold still accounts for only a small share of total supply, highlighting the country’s dependence on global inflows.
As gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee’s exchange rate directly impacts local prices. A weaker rupee pushes up import costs, making gold more expensive for Indian buyers, while a stronger rupee helps limit price rises.
Globally, gold prices are influenced by factors such as bond yields, central bank actions, and shifts in investor sentiment. The metal’s traditional status as a safe-haven asset ensures steady demand during times of inflation, economic uncertainty, or geopolitical tension, reinforcing its value as both a store of wealth and a hedge against risk.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,382 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,350 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,293 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,293 per gram for 22-karat gold.
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,332 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,303 per gram for 22-karat gold.
