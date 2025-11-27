Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Slip On November 27, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Slip On November 27, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,725 in Delhi, Rs 11,710 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,715 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its steady demand for the metal. Although efforts are being made to strengthen organised recycling systems and expand formal collection networks, recycled gold still forms only a modest share of the country’s total supply. As a result, India’s gold market remains closely tied to global price trends, with international trade playing a central role in determining domestic availability and rates.

Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee directly influences what Indian buyers pay. A weaker rupee pushes up the landed cost of imported bullion, making gold more expensive in the local market. Meanwhile, international prices are shaped by a range of economic and geopolitical factors — including shifts in government bond yields, policy decisions by major central banks, and changing investor appetite for safe-haven assets. These global cues collectively guide the direction of bullion prices worldwide, which eventually filters through to the Indian market.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,790 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,840 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,770 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,775 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,710 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,775 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,710 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,775 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,710 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,775 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,710 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,775 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,710 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,780 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,715 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,790 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Advertisement

