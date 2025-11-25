Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Soar On November 25, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Soar On November 25, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,660 in Delhi, Rs 11,645 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,650 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, continues to depend heavily on imports to meet its strong domestic demand for the precious metal. Despite ongoing efforts to expand organised recycling networks and improve formal collection systems, recycled gold still accounts for only a small share of the overall supply. As a result, the country remains closely tied to international markets to bridge the gap between demand and locally available metal.

Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee directly influences domestic rates. A weaker rupee makes imported gold costlier, pushing up prices for Indian buyers. At the international level, the metal’s trajectory is shaped by a range of economic and geopolitical cues. Shifts in bond yields, decisions by major central banks, and changes in investor risk appetite all contribute to the broader direction of global gold prices.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,719 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,660 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,786 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,720 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,704 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,645 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,704 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,645 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,704 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,645 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,704 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,645 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,709 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,704 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,645 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,709 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,650 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,719 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,660 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

