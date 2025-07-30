Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K varieties have continued to rise, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a dependable store of value. In the face of ongoing economic volatility and shifting market conditions, gold remains a favored choice for investors looking for financial security and long-term stability.
Gold Rate Today (July 30): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold rate (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,225 in Delhi, Rs 9,210 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,215 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold accounting for only a minor share. Because gold is priced in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly reflects in local prices. Domestic rates are further influenced by import duties, GST, and state levies, which together raise the retail cost for buyers.
Seen as a safe-haven asset during periods of inflation or financial stress, gold’s price is also shaped by global factors like bond yields and economic shifts. This mix of international trends and domestic tax policies keeps Indian gold prices volatile, reacting sharply to both market developments and local economic conditions.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,225 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,063 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
