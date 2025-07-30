Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold accounting for only a minor share. Because gold is priced in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly reflects in local prices. Domestic rates are further influenced by import duties, GST, and state levies, which together raise the retail cost for buyers.

Seen as a safe-haven asset during periods of inflation or financial stress, gold’s price is also shaped by global factors like bond yields and economic shifts. This mix of international trends and domestic tax policies keeps Indian gold prices volatile, reacting sharply to both market developments and local economic conditions.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,225 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,063 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,210 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,048 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,215 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,053 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,225 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,063 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).