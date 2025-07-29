Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (July 29): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (July 29): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold rate (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,165 in Delhi, Rs 9,150 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,155 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 12:41 PM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, relies heavily on imports to satisfy demand, with recycled gold making only a small contribution. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on domestic prices. Local rates are also shaped by import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies, which add to the overall cost for buyers.

Long regarded as a safe-haven investment during times of inflation or financial volatility, gold’s value is equally swayed by broader global cues such as bond yields and economic trends. This combination of international movements and domestic tax policies often leads to sharp swings in Indian gold prices, making them highly sensitive to both global events and local economic conditions.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,165 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,997 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,155 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,987 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,150 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,982 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,155 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,987 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,165 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 9,997 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K varieties have continued to rise, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a dependable store of value. In the face of ongoing economic volatility and shifting market conditions, gold remains a favored choice for investors looking for financial security and long-term stability.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News Gold Rate On July 29 July 29 Gold Rate
