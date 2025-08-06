Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies extensively on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of the total supply. Since global gold prices are denominated in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct impact on the metal's cost within the country.

In addition to currency fluctuations, domestic gold prices are also influenced by a range of charges, including customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other levies imposed by individual states. Traditionally regarded as a safe haven asset, gold tends to attract investor interest during periods of financial uncertainty or rising inflation. However, its market value remains sensitive to a variety of global economic cues, such as movements in bond yields and broader macroeconomic developments.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,248 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,238 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,238 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,248 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).