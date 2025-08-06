Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have maintained their upward trajectory, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a trusted store of value. In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and volatile market conditions, gold continues to be a favored investment choice for those prioritizing financial security and long-term stability.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (August 6): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,395 in Delhi, Rs 9,380 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,385 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies extensively on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, with recycled gold accounting for only a small portion of the total supply. Since global gold prices are denominated in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct impact on the metal's cost within the country.
In addition to currency fluctuations, domestic gold prices are also influenced by a range of charges, including customs duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other levies imposed by individual states. Traditionally regarded as a safe haven asset, gold tends to attract investor interest during periods of financial uncertainty or rising inflation. However, its market value remains sensitive to a variety of global economic cues, such as movements in bond yields and broader macroeconomic developments.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Also read : RBI MPC August 2025: No Rate Cut, Nifty Realty Crashes Over 2%, Smallcaps Hit Hard
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,238 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,380 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,233 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,238 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,248 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Another Body Retrieved In Dharali After Cloudburst, Rescue Operation On
India
Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Jharkhand Court Grants Bail In Amit Shah Defamation Case
World
Donald Trump Jokes About Nuclear Missiles While Standing On White House Rooftop
Cities
Heavy Rains Likely in Uttarkashi's Dharali After Cloudburst Kills 4; Rescue Ops May Be Hit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement