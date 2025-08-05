Gold Price Today: India, which ranks as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its internal demand, with recycled gold forming only a minor share of the overall supply. Because gold is priced in US dollars on the global market, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influences domestic prices.

Beyond currency movements, local pricing is also shaped by various levies including import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other state-imposed charges. Historically, gold has been viewed as a reliable investment option during times of economic instability or rising inflation. Nevertheless, its valuation is subject to change in response to international economic indicators such as bond yields and wider macroeconomic shifts.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,237 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,227 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,227 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,237 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).