Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have maintained their upward trajectory, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a trusted store of value. In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and volatile market conditions, gold continues to be a favored investment choice for those prioritizing financial security and long-term stability.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (August 5): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,385 in Delhi, Rs 9,370 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,375 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, which ranks as the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its internal demand, with recycled gold forming only a minor share of the overall supply. Because gold is priced in US dollars on the global market, any fluctuation in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influences domestic prices.
Beyond currency movements, local pricing is also shaped by various levies including import duties, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and other state-imposed charges. Historically, gold has been viewed as a reliable investment option during times of economic instability or rising inflation. Nevertheless, its valuation is subject to change in response to international economic indicators such as bond yields and wider macroeconomic shifts.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Also read : Markets Remain Heavily Volatile As RBI MPC Discusses Key Rates, Sensex, Nifty Open Session In Red
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,227 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,222 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,375 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,227 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,385 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,237 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement