Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a small portion. Since gold is internationally traded in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has an immediate impact on prices within the country. Additionally, factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges significantly influence the final cost to Indian buyers.

Gold has long been regarded as a safe-haven investment, especially during periods of inflation or financial uncertainty. However, its price is also affected by global economic cues, including bond yields and broader macroeconomic trends. This combination of external market forces and domestic tax policies makes gold prices in India highly volatile and quick to react to global developments.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,300 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,145 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,300 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,145 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).