Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have maintained their upward trajectory, highlighting the metal’s enduring appeal as a trusted store of value. In the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and volatile market conditions, gold continues to be a favored investment choice for those prioritizing financial security and long-term stability.
Explorer
Gold Rate Today (August 4): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,310 in Delhi, Rs 9,295 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,300 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest gold consumer globally after China, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a small portion. Since gold is internationally traded in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has an immediate impact on prices within the country. Additionally, factors such as import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges significantly influence the final cost to Indian buyers.
Gold has long been regarded as a safe-haven investment, especially during periods of inflation or financial uncertainty. However, its price is also affected by global economic cues, including bond yields and broader macroeconomic trends. This combination of external market forces and domestic tax policies makes gold prices in India highly volatile and quick to react to global developments.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,300 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,145 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,300 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,145 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Follow Business News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Alert: Bihar, UP And Rajasthan Reeling Under Floods, Landslides, And Urban Chaos Amid Torrential Rains
Business
ED Summons Bankers Over Anil Ambani Group Loan Defaults; Fraud Investigation Deepens
India
‘He Was A Grassroots Leader’: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren
World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement