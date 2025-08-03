Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled metal contributing only marginally. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, even small fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly ripple through to domestic prices. Local costs are further shaped by import duties, GST and state-level levies, which add layers to the final price paid by buyers.

Seen as a traditional safe-haven during times of inflation or financial stress, gold’s valuation is equally swayed by broader signals such as global bond yields and economic indicators. The blend of these international dynamics with India’s tax structure leaves gold prices both highly sensitive and prone to frequent swings.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,135 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,140 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,150 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).