At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.
Gold Rate Today (August 29): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities
Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,421 in Delhi, Rs 9,406 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,411 in Ahmedabad
Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest gold consumer after China, meets most of its demand through imports, with recycled gold forming only a minor share. As the precious metal is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly affect domestic prices. Within India, gold costs are also influenced by import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies.
Beyond being an investment asset, gold is deeply tied to Indian culture, symbolising wealth and prosperity, while also serving as a safe haven during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. However, prices remain highly volatile, shaped by international triggers such as bond yield movements, central bank actions, and shifts in investor sentiment, keeping domestic rates closely aligned with global trends.
Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:
Gold Rate In Chennai Today
The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today
The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Mumbai Today
The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Pune Today
The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Kolkata Today
The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today
The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,411 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,266 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today
The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,406 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,261 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Indore Today
The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,411 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,251 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
Gold Rate In Lucknow Today
The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,421 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,276 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).
