Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, fulfils most of its domestic demand through imports, with recycled supplies contributing only a small share. Because gold is traded internationally in US dollars, any shift in the rupee-dollar exchange rate quickly influences local market prices. Within the country, costs are further shaped by a multi-layered tax system that includes import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state levies.

In India, gold holds significance beyond its role as an investment. It is an integral part of cultural traditions, widely regarded as a marker of wealth and prosperity. The metal is also valued as a safe store of wealth, particularly in times of inflation or financial instability.

Yet, price stability remains elusive. Indian rates are heavily influenced by external factors such as movements in global bond yields, central bank policy decisions, and changes in investor behaviour. As a result, gold prices in India often mirror international market developments, leaving them especially vulnerable to shifts in the global economy.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,420 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,275 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,410 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,265 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,260 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,410 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,250 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,420 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,275 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).