Gold Rate Today (August 27): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (August 27): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,405 in Delhi, Rs 9,390 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,395 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only marginally to overall supply. Since gold is traded globally in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have a direct impact on prices in the Indian market. Additionally, local rates are shaped by a layered tax structure that includes import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level levies.

Gold in India is more than an investment—it is deeply tied to cultural traditions and is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. It also serves as a trusted store of value, especially during inflationary periods or times of economic uncertainty. However, prices are rarely stable. Global economic triggers, including shifts in bond yields, central bank policies, and investor sentiment, play a major role in determining local rates, making Indian gold prices highly sensitive to international trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,259 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,249 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,390 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,244 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,395 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,249 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,405 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,259 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
