Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy its domestic demand, as recycled gold plays only a minor role in overall supply. Because gold is priced globally in US dollars, any movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly impacts its cost in the local market. In addition, the retail price of gold in India is influenced by a complex tax structure, which includes import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-level charges.

Gold’s significance in India extends far beyond its financial value. Rooted in cultural traditions, it remains a preferred investment and a dependable hedge during periods of inflation or economic uncertainty. Yet, its pricing is far from static. Global economic factors such as changes in bond yields, monetary policies, and broader market sentiment also play a crucial role, ensuring that Indian gold rates remain highly sensitive to international trends.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,221 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,360 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,211 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,355 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,206 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,360 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,155 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,370 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,221 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).