Gold Price Today: India, the second-largest consumer of gold after China, depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand, as recycled gold contributes only a small fraction to overall supply. Since gold is traded internationally in US dollars, even minor fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on local pricing. Additionally, domestic gold prices are shaped by multiple layers of taxation, including import duty, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and state-specific levies, which together influence the final retail cost.

Gold’s appeal in India goes beyond its monetary worth. It is deeply embedded in cultural traditions and serves as a trusted store of value during times of economic stress or inflation. However, prices do not move in isolation. Global developments such as shifts in bond yields, policy changes, and investor sentiment add to the volatility, making Indian gold prices closely tied to international market movements.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,166 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,156 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,151 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,310 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,156 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,320 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,166 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).